WATCH NOW: Kenosha Unified schools, students celebrates Veterans Day

Kenosha Unified students undertook a variety of activities to mark Veterans Day this year.

Various events and activities by students from elementary to high school let local veterans know they are appreciated and helped educate students about the concepts of service to and sacrifice for community and nation.

On Nov. 10, the day before the federal holiday, local veterans were invited to attend a procession coordinated with Jeffery, Brompton, Grewenow and Southport schools. The event started at 9 a.m. with all participants asked to stay in their cars while they followed a police escort originating at 88th Street and 42nd Avenue near Jeffrey Elementary, 4011 87th St. The motor route then continued to Brompton School, 8518 22nd Avenue, Grewenow, 7714 20th Ave. and ended at Southport Elementary, 723 76th St.

A similar event was held on Veterans Day at Stocker Elementary, 6315 67th St. Students and staff honored their special guests with patriotic music as they cruised the circle in front of the school.

At Bradford High School, Veterans Day cards were signed by many students and staff members and delivered to the Kenosha VA Clinic, American Legion, Heroes Café and Dayton Care Center. And more than 80 Veterans Day postcards written by Student Government Association members and staff, and more than 180 candy bags made by Key Club members, and six posters made by library teaching assistants were delivered to the community.

Cards were also sent from students at Lance Middle School and Roosevelt Elementary.

And the Kenosha Military Academy JROTC and Indian Trail High School hosted several activities to help bring awareness to the day of commemoration and honor veterans who have served.

