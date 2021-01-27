WATCH NOW: Kenosha Unified to allow for limited number of adult spectators at indoor sports events

Kenosha Unified indoor athletic events will soon be open to a limited number of adult spectators with pandemic restrictions and protocols in place.
The School Board voted 7-0 Tuesday night to allow up to two adult spectators per athlete on Unified teams for each event during the regular season. In addition, two adult spectators per athlete would be allowed for home and away teams for the WIAA tournament series. The policy defines an adult spectator as one who is 18 years of age or older.
The district will also require those attending indoor games and sports events to follow protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including that
•Each school has a predetermined list of adult spectators finalized by noon the day of competition.
• Adult spectators check in prior to entering the facility and a requirement that their names be on the list to be admitted.
• Adult spectators arrive no earlier than 10 minutes prior to the event start time.
• Adult spectators sit next to the person they came to the game with.
• The facility be cleared after each lower level game. Ten minutes prior to the next game, spectators will be admitted into the facility.
Similar requirements were also in place during the fall for Unified’s outdoor sporting events.
“We want them there for a minimal amount of time before the game, maximum of 10 minutes, and to immediately clear the area following the event so that we don’t have gatherings before and after the games,” said Julie Housaman, Unified’s chief academic officer.
Since late October, the district has had a no spectators policy at indoor sporting events in place for the winter and spring season. The board made the decision to prohibit fans at WIAA sports events at the time as Kenosha County braced for a surge in COVID-19 infections.
In addition, fans would be required to adhere to necessary physical distancing and the wearing of face coverings over noses and mouths at all athletic events. Spectators not following the policies would be asked to leave.
Prior to making the recommendation, Housaman said administration also inquired with Jen Freiheit, director of Kenosha County’s Division of Health, as to the safety of having adult spectators at sports events.
Freiheit said while “no spectators is the safest option”, one to two would be the maximum under tightly controlled conditions, including no gathering before, during and after games, mandatory mask wearing and wide spacing between groups.
“Of course, if our numbers go back up, the school community needs to realize and be amenable to going back to no spectators,” she said.
In proposing opening up the indoor events to spectators, Bryan Mogensen, Unified’s athletics coordinator, surveyed surrounding districts to gauge which ones allowed attendance. Most districts with spectators, including those nearby -- Central and Wilmot high schools and St. Joseph Catholic Academy -- allowed for two spectators per athlete to attend games. The Franklin school district has allowed up to four per athlete.
Before the vote, School Board member Rebecca Stevens wondered whether the spectator protocols for attending outdoor sports had been followed in the fall.
According to Housaman, there have not been any issues with following policies and protocols.
“Parents have been very respectful,” she said.