WATCH NOW: Kenosha Unified to allow for limited number of adult spectators at indoor sports events

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We want them there for a minimal amount of time before the game, maximum of 10 minutes, and to immediately clear the area following the event so that we don’t have gatherings before and after the games,” said Julie Housaman, Unified’s chief academic officer.

Since late October, the district has had a no spectators policy at indoor sporting events in place for the winter and spring season. The board made the decision to prohibit fans at WIAA sports events at the time as Kenosha County braced for a surge in COVID-19 infections.

In addition, fans would be required to adhere to necessary physical distancing and the wearing of face coverings over noses and mouths at all athletic events. Spectators not following the policies would be asked to leave.

Prior to making the recommendation, Housaman said administration also inquired with Jen Freiheit, director of Kenosha County’s Division of Health, as to the safety of having adult spectators at sports events.

Freiheit said while “no spectators is the safest option”, one to two would be the maximum under tightly controlled conditions, including no gathering before, during and after games, mandatory mask wearing and wide spacing between groups.