WATCH NOW: KTEC's annual coding event looks like play, but with real-world applications

Giuliana Davis and Ben Van Laningham may look like they’re just playing while on their laptops virtually attending school at home.

But there’s a lot more going on than what meets the eye — or in their case, computer screens.

Giuliana, 10, and Ben, 13, two students at KTEC have been “coding” or computer programming most of their young lives thanks in part to their school’s participation Computer Science Education Week’s global Hour of Code, held Dec. 7-11, which the school has done for the last six years.

Giuliana, who attends the west campus, designed a game using Knowable to input codes that allow a virtual puffball character to travel across a map, while spinning and capturing stars.

“He has to get three, and if he doesn’t get all three, you don’t get to go past that level,” said the 5th grader who learned to code when she was four.

She also used LightBot entering codes that enable a virtual robot to walk, jump or rotate.

Ben, who learned to code when he was 3, decided to challenge himself reading up on JavaScript, a programming language typically used in websites to control or create dynamic content, in order to build or enable the components that could be used in designing a maze.