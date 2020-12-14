WATCH NOW: KTEC's annual coding event looks like play, but with real-world applications

Giuliana Davis and Ben Van Laningham may look like they’re just playing while on their laptops virtually attending school at home.
But there’s a lot more going on than what meets the eye — or in their case, computer screens.
Giuliana, 10, and Ben, 13, two students at KTEC have been “coding” or computer programming most of their young lives thanks in part to their school’s participation Computer Science Education Week’s global Hour of Code, held Dec. 7-11, which the school has done for the last six years.
Giuliana, who attends the west campus, designed a game using Knowable to input codes that allow a virtual puffball character to travel across a map, while spinning and capturing stars.
“He has to get three, and if he doesn’t get all three, you don’t get to go past that level,” said the 5th grader who learned to code when she was four.
She also used LightBot entering codes that enable a virtual robot to walk, jump or rotate.
Ben, who learned to code when he was 3, decided to challenge himself reading up on JavaScript, a programming language typically used in websites to control or create dynamic content, in order to build or enable the components that could be used in designing a maze.
Using this relatively more advanced programming language, Ben said he learned some of the basics — “If” functions and other parameters for creating variables and adding variables. He was able to create walls, keys, doors and enemy robots, as well as his own.
“I’ve been wanting to learn JavaScript for awhile,” said Ben, who attends KTEC’s east campus, 6811 18th Ave., and did coding on his own in addition to participating in class.
Everybody dance now
During this year’s event, the school partnered with MKE Tech Hub Coalition’s regional MKE Hour of Code initiative, to spread the message to students that the community is invested in their development and emphasize need for a technology-based skills.
KTEC East science instructor Justin Bublitz integrated Hour of Code into his class on Thursday with his 24 seventh graders, many of whom engaged in designing their own Fortnite-style, virtual dance party, signature moves and all.
For much of the hour, the students worked quietly, he said, until it came time to share their product.
“They wanted to show it off at the end,” he said. “You couldn’t necessarily use the Fortnite characters but you could get them to do the moves like, the dab and the floss,” he said.
And, they could pick from a host of avatars, everything from aliens to sharks.
Real-world applications
While coding looks like play, it’s yet another way to prime students for a technology-based world, he said.
“Having these technological skills to apply can pay huge dividends careerwise,” Bublitz said. “The more they learn now at an earlier age, the more advanced they can take it once they’re at the college level or entering a career field.”
Bublitz, who showed his students a video advancing the need for coding, said there are millions of technology-based jobs just waiting to be filled, including information technologists, software engineers, and videogame designers.
“But people often don’t have the skill-set to fill them,” he said.
What Bublitz enjoyed about facilitating the class was that seamlessness between learning and “just playing a game.”
“In reality, they are learning how to code by doing the programs,” he said. “Once you take away that sense of `I have to learn this’ and it’s actually really fun, then a lot of learning can happen.”
