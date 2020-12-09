WATCH NOW: KUSD board president, member get heated discussing school return plan

Alternatives explored

Duncan indicated that the current model under the return plan “may not be OK” and administration is reviewing “alternative models” for a return to school. He did not elaborate on the proposed models but said a special board meeting would be held Jan. 6 and that administration would in the meantime be vetting new alternatives to present at the special session.

More than a dozen people spoke during public comments Tuesday night, many calling for a return to in-person instruction. Last month, almost all of the speakers favored the board’s decision to go all-virtual through Jan. 8.

Among those who want in-person learning, however, was Rebekha Graf, a single mother of three children.

“For my family, I have to (work) to keep a roof over our heads,” said Graf, who added that she pays an “immense amount” for day care.

She said her children aren’t familiar with computers or tablets used for virtual learning and are “hands-on” learners. She described how her second-grader told her about the constant interruptions in virtual instruction.

“He said he feels he doesn’t know what’s going on most of the time,” Graf said.