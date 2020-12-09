WATCH NOW: KUSD board president, member get heated discussing school return plan

Tensions that have mounted over Kenosha Unified’s decision to go all-virtual through the first week of the New Year came to a head Tuesday night as School Board member Todd Battle and Board President Tom Duncan clashed over the amount of time allotted to speaking on the school return plan amid the pandemic.
During the last meeting of the year before the holidays, Duncan spoke at length about e-mails for and against the School Board’s Nov. 17 decision to switch to an all-virtual format with a plan to return on Jan. 11. The district went all-virtual on Nov. 30.
Duncan’s remarks came during discussion about the district’s Return 2020 Plan, a hybrid model previously in place with families having been able to choose in-person or virtual learning to start the school year. Along with the plan, the district spelled out threshold guidelines for specific instances by which schools or the entire district would revert to an all-virtual model, including a surge in cases of coronavirus in the community.
Duncan, the vice president and chief operating officer of Froedtert South, which has two major hospitals in Kenosha County, then turned to other topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic, like Wisconsin’s anticipated 50,000 vaccine doses, before returning to the surge of coronavirus cases locally.
“The board has been accused of not being transparent. We’ve clearly indicated that with a community surge we’d move to virtual learning,” Duncan said. “There are outcries that the board has caved to the Kenosha Education Association, and nothing could be further from the truth.”
Heard enough
As Duncan called for “celebrating” teachers for taking on the challenge of their new roles in adjusting from in-person to virtual instruction, however, Battle had heard enough.
“Point of order. How long do we have to listen to this? You got to talk under president’s comments,” said Battle, who is the president of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. “I’m frankly tired of it.”
The terse exchanged continued.
“Then, please excuse yourself,” Duncan said.
“Huh? Well, pass the gavel then, let’s follow Robert’s Rules of Orders,” Battle replied. “How long do I have to listen to this?”
“Until I’m finished, thank you,” Duncan answered.
“Wait, didn’t you get to get to speak under president’s comments?” Battle asked again.
“And, I can speak under Return 2020, as you had the opportunity to,” Duncan said.
Battle had asked earlier about the difficulty in distributing enough “hotspots,” devices used to enable WiFi access for students without internet access at home, for virtual learning.
“I think when we made our decision to go virtual, there’s bottlenecks here. I think we all know that it’s not best for kids,” Battle said. “I just want to see us get back to the in-person option before January 11, if possible.”
Alternatives explored
Duncan indicated that the current model under the return plan “may not be OK” and administration is reviewing “alternative models” for a return to school. He did not elaborate on the proposed models but said a special board meeting would be held Jan. 6 and that administration would in the meantime be vetting new alternatives to present at the special session.
More than a dozen people spoke during public comments Tuesday night, many calling for a return to in-person instruction. Last month, almost all of the speakers favored the board’s decision to go all-virtual through Jan. 8.
Among those who want in-person learning, however, was Rebekha Graf, a single mother of three children.
“For my family, I have to (work) to keep a roof over our heads,” said Graf, who added that she pays an “immense amount” for day care.
She said her children aren’t familiar with computers or tablets used for virtual learning and are “hands-on” learners. She described how her second-grader told her about the constant interruptions in virtual instruction.
“He said he feels he doesn’t know what’s going on most of the time,” Graf said.
Jacqueline Niccolai, who participated in the meeting virtually, said her five children no longer attend Unified schools because of the district’s inconsistent plan. She told board members that if they could not be a voice for the people in the community demanding the choice of either virtual or in-person learning, they should resign.
“We want choice,” Niccolai said. “Bring back in-person learning, today.”
Bullying accusations
Tempers flared, however, as members of a parent group accused the KEA of not caring about teaching students and bullying parents who prefer in-person learning. Eric Meadows called on the board to “ignore the childish KEA.”
Bradford High School teacher Scott Coey, however, said he was “blasted” by the Parents for Choice group, who “cyber-bullied” him.
“I hope KUSD will not listen to bullies,” Coey said. “I have done nothing but cared for every kid in this district.”
