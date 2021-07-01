WATCH NOW: KUSD School Board appoints newcomer Robinson to fill vacancy left by Wade

Robinson, who had never run for election or appointment to the board, said that in seeking the position she hoped to help empower youth. In her line of work, seventh and eighth graders she has spoken to have wanted more resources on mental health and wellness and becoming community leaders. And, they’ve wanted better representation in the learning experience, Robinson said.

Many times, students of color have seen the negative images portrayed when learning about the history of their respective cultures, Robinson said. She suggested history be introduced by teaching positive influences “of all different colors that are doing great things in the community.”

“One student stated that the only thing they show us is slavery,” she said. “And if you show negative images like the only thing we can be is slaves, then it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

During the second round, finalists discussed school funding priorities, areas where the district excels, their knowledge of charter schools and programs for special education, English language learners and gifted students. They also addressed whether the board should approve policy that would allow students under the age of 18 to determine the names and pronouns used by them while at school.

Respect for names, pronouns