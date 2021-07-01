WATCH NOW: KUSD School Board appoints newcomer Robinson to fill vacancy left by Wade

The Kenosha Unified School Board unanimously appointed Atifa Robinson on Thursday night to fill the vacancy on the board left by Dan Wade.
Robinson, of Kenosha, a community strategist for Kenosha’s Lifecourse Initiative for Healthy Families, earned the most points with 19 during the final of two rounds in the board member selection process. Five board members present at the meeting, including Todd Allan Price, Todd Battle, President Yolanda Santos Adams, Mary Modder and Rebecca Stevens voted in support of the appointment. Board member Tony Garcia was out of town. Other finalists included Kenosha residents Patrick A. Langston II, with 12 points, Valerie Douglas, 11 points and Aziz Al-Sager, 8 points.
The School Board interviewed a total of 13 candidates during a two-round, three-hour special session held at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. Other candidates seeking appointment, included: John Bush, Genevieve Gagliardi Gerou, Jonathon Kim, Sarah Rendulic, Matthew Richer, Samuel Roochnik, Brooks Litz, Eric Meadows and Kyle Flood.
During initial interviews, all candidates were asked about how they would support teachers and students with opportunities for success, the role of a board member, use of stimulus funding, what motivated them to run and challenges instructional staff face.
Empowering youth
Robinson, who had never run for election or appointment to the board, said that in seeking the position she hoped to help empower youth. In her line of work, seventh and eighth graders she has spoken to have wanted more resources on mental health and wellness and becoming community leaders. And, they’ve wanted better representation in the learning experience, Robinson said.
Many times, students of color have seen the negative images portrayed when learning about the history of their respective cultures, Robinson said. She suggested history be introduced by teaching positive influences “of all different colors that are doing great things in the community.”
“One student stated that the only thing they show us is slavery,” she said. “And if you show negative images like the only thing we can be is slaves, then it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”
During the second round, finalists discussed school funding priorities, areas where the district excels, their knowledge of charter schools and programs for special education, English language learners and gifted students. They also addressed whether the board should approve policy that would allow students under the age of 18 to determine the names and pronouns used by them while at school.
Respect for names, pronouns
Robinson said she would support such a policy and that students’ pronoun preference should be respected. She said students should be supported as to what they wish go by “whether it’s a different name or if it’s a different pronoun.”
Robinson will serve out the remainder of Wade's term, which ends April of next year. Wade announced he was stepping down due to health reasons at the end of June.
Interim superintendent appointment
In other business, the board unanimously to appoint Beth Ormseth as the district’s interim superintendent replacing Sue Savaglio-Jarvis who retired on Wednesday.
Ormseth, a Kenosha native and graduate of Tremper High School, began her career in the district as a science teacher at Reuther High School in 1997 where she taught science. She has also held positions as assistant principal and principal at Lance Middle School. In 2010, she became principal of Indian Trail High School and Academy, which became the state’s largest comprehensive high school.
Ormseth was also assistant superintendent of secondary schools, overseeing Unified’s instructional leadership and later was honored as the district’s Administrator of the Year while in the role. Most recently, she served as LakeView Technology Academy’s director and principal.
