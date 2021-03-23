WATCH NOW: KUSD School Board candidates address racism, mental health, virtual learning at forum

Modder said mental health isn’t a new problem having taught students with emotional disorders for 28 years. Unified has expanded its mental health services, she said, with the help of a grant which the district has reapplied for. By May Unified will find out whether it will be able to expand the services to all of its schools, she said.

Mental health is an issue that must be met with compassion and equity, according to Douglas.

“The issues in our district existed long before the pandemic ever hit,” she said. “And, they’ve been compounded because of it. She said the pandemic made people more aware of the prevalence of mental health needs. She said the board must collaborate with city officials so social workers can adequately meet needs of students.

Citing county health officials, Litz said before the pandemic mental health, was their No. 1 priority for the community. Litz said he asked county officials whether they would be willing to conduct support groups in the schools.

“They said they would gladly send a facilitator here if we provide the room,” he said. “We need to look at other taxing bodies because the school district cannot handle it on their own.”