WATCH NOW: KUSD School Board candidates address racism, mental health, virtual learning at forum

Racism, mental health and virtual learning's effect on education post-pandemic were among the issues district residents asked candidates vying for three seats on the Kenosha Unified School Board in the April election.
A candidates' forum, held Monday night at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., featured incumbents Todd Battle of Kenosha and Mary Braun Modder of Somers and newcomers Valerie Douglas of Kenosha, Eric Meadows of Pleasant Prairie, Brooks Litz of Pleasant Prairie and Todd Price of Kenosha.
The event, which lasted just over an hour, was co-sponsored by the Kenosha News and the school district — which provided technical assistance with live streaming — and broadcast on local cable. Community members submitted more than 130 questions.
The forum can be accessed online in its entirety at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TMd4FQ5twc.
Virtually no turning back?
Virtual learning has provided skills for students’ future employment needs and opportunities for their technology talents to shine, according to one resident who wanted to know about the possibility of continuing the platform beyond the current health crisis.
Douglas said it’s important to remember that everyone’s timeline for when they’ll be ready to return is different. She said the district needs to keep in mind creating opportunities for both teachers and students. Douglas, who is a teacher, is currently instructing students virtually.
“This switch to virtual learning has equipped our kids with a lot of new skills,” she said of 21st Century digital literacy. “We need to maximize the utility of our new digital paradigms to positively impact learning outcomes and sustainability initiatives.”
Litz said Unified’s “hybrid” of virtual and in-person learning, however, is just “Band-Aid” because of the pandemic. He said he understands the need arising for virtual learning and is awaiting the results of the district’s survey being conducted in April. He said if the need occurs, they would have to look at staffing and costs.
“If only a few 100 people will want to do virtual is it worth us spending that much money and hiring that much staff to do it when we also have the option of e-School,” he said, understanding Kenosha eSchool is independent learning and is not the same as virtual learning, which is conducted in real time.
Virtual learning should be an option for families that want it next year, said Meadows. He doesn't want teachers simultaneously teaching in-person and virtually, however.
“That has proven to be way too much to ask of any teacher,” he said. He said if there is a virtual option, teachers should be designated for that option.
Battle said he would continue to support a return to in-person learning for all students.
“I’d like to see that happen as soon as this fall, with limited options for virtual. I do not think it’s sustainable from the district’s standpoint financially or in terms of our human capital to offer a full choice of in-person or virtual,” he said.
Price said teaching online is possible. In certain contexts it's even desirable.
“Face to face is the way I was educated and I much prefer … I’m much happier to be with my friends,” he said. The choice is no longer binary, however.
“We’ve met the future and it’s us. We need to be prepared,” he said. “We have met the promise and the parallel technology and it’s not going away.”
Modder said she agrees with returning to in-person learning as much as possible, but supports some virtual instruction.
“This will become part of the class room and part of their new existence,” she said of students. “We’re not going to go back totally normal. We’re going to be better.”
Virtual parent-teacher conferences and continued virtual participation at School Board meetings are other applications, she said.
“For those people who’ve had a long day at work and really want to speak at the School Board meeting, but don’t really want put on pants — so there.”
Racism in schools
Addressing what to do about racism and its effects on students, Price said he advocates civics education because he believes as community participating together “we can do better together and we’ll get better.” He recommended Chicago Public Schools “Participate” curriculum, which emphasizes the power of elections, activism and advocacy. Service learning and community engagement are also a part of the curriculum, he said.
He said the district also needs recruit and retain more teachers of color, not just locally but from outside the community.
“I think we can do it. I think the timing is right we can step up,” he said.
Modder said the board’s goal the last three years has been to increase the district’s diversity and cultural competence. The district has also consulted with the local groups like the Coalition for Dismantling Racism.
“It’s not something we can work on or do on our own. This is not just a Kenosha Unified problem. Systemic racism is a community problem and we all have to work on it together,” she said.
To address racial inequities “we need to experience each other,” said Douglas, citing Racine Urban League Interim CEO James Hall, who referred to experiencing a Black person's reality. She said students as early as kindergarten could connect with community members willing to share their experiences to cultivate a climate and culture that builds relationships.
In Unified a black student has a 56 percent chance of being suspended while a white student as a 10.5 percent chance and a Hispanic student, a 12.8 percent chance, Douglas said.
“We really need to do all we can to start to tackle and address that,” she said.
Litz said the best way to address racism is to have an “open, honest discussion about it.”
“Let people from the community get together, opposing views have an open honest discussion. Allow people to express their feelings,” he said. “No one has the right answer.”
He said it would help to know where people are coming from and to have a dialogue where they respect “each other’s feelings and try to understand each other better.”
Meadows said racism goes well beyond the schools. But he praised Unified teachers for their inclusion and sensitivity toward students they teach. He said Black history shouldn't just be taught in February during Black History Month.
“Black history is American history. We can talk about it and highlight the contributions of our Black Americans all year long,” he said. He said community organizations, such as Building Our Future, should continue to help with mentoring students and families.
Racism isn’t just a topic of focus because of social justice concerns, according Battle. The district’s demographics show that more than half of the student body is not white, he said.
“So, when we look at some of the statistics we see on this minority achievement gap and then realize the majority of the student body are non-white students, we have an issue,” he said. "We’ve got to come up with new solutions to tackle it.”
He supported the continuation of equity training and a “strong push” to recruit and retain diverse staff, especially, teachers and administrators.
Support for student mental health
Answers varied on the extent to which candidates supported mental health programs for students.
Battle said it has become more prevalent as students have had to adjust to virtual learning.
“One of the best ways to remedy that is to get back to some sense of normalcy with respect to our schools,” he said. “I’d be supportive of returning to full-on, in-person learning as soon as possible.”
He said he would continue to support systems in place for students along with the district’s anti-bullying policies and the creation of safe environments in schools.
Price said mental health services was at the top of his list. As more students come back to school, they will be experiencing more of a different kind of stress as “they’re going to have to learn school again.” Students currently in person learning will also will be dealing with more students post-pandemic. Clinical psychologists, social workers, and spiritual leaders will all play an important role in helping students, he said.
Modder said mental health isn’t a new problem having taught students with emotional disorders for 28 years. Unified has expanded its mental health services, she said, with the help of a grant which the district has reapplied for. By May Unified will find out whether it will be able to expand the services to all of its schools, she said.
Mental health is an issue that must be met with compassion and equity, according to Douglas.
“The issues in our district existed long before the pandemic ever hit,” she said. “And, they’ve been compounded because of it. She said the pandemic made people more aware of the prevalence of mental health needs. She said the board must collaborate with city officials so social workers can adequately meet needs of students.
Citing county health officials, Litz said before the pandemic mental health, was their No. 1 priority for the community. Litz said he asked county officials whether they would be willing to conduct support groups in the schools.
“They said they would gladly send a facilitator here if we provide the room,” he said. “We need to look at other taxing bodies because the school district cannot handle it on their own.”
Meadows said mental health has been a big focus in his campaign. Because they've been instructing virtually, teachers have had a harder time telling whether students are in distress. The No. 1 reporters for domestic abuse are teachers, he said. He advocated for more trauma and emotional support training for teachers, a position supported by the teacher's union.
"I think we need to give our teachers more tools to help these students who are most at need,” he said. Emotional support staff, along with psychologists and social workers should be a priority, he added.
Will all teachers be heard?
Insuring “all teachers’ voices” were being heard, and not just those of KEA members was yet another question candidates tackled.
Meadows said he has spoken with the union president, and teachers represented and non-represented.
“I think it’s important that teachers from both sides of that spectrum have a voice,” he said. He said the KEA’s “meet and confer” sessions with Unified administration should occur more regularly. And, he suggested playing host to events for teachers not represented to hear their feedback.
Battle said it’s important to listen to teachers regardless of who is representing them. He said the board has been “very accessible” through public comments at meetings, answering phone calls and emails. He said he would continue to be “transparent and open” and would listen to all who come to the board “with a voice that needs to be heard.
The KEA has done a “wonderful job” in providing a procedure for grievance, said Price, who spoke about the challenges teachers face whether prep-time or instructing both virtually and in person.
“Teachers have to have a voice … they’re working with our children,” he said. “They deserve safe working conditions.” He said he would advocate for all teachers.
Modder said the KEA represents a “significant number of teachers and their voices are important.” They have been heard at meetings. She also recognizes a large number of teachers aren’t union represented, who have contacted her She said board members’ phone numbers are on the district’s website and that the board has been accessible and willing to listen.
“I will continue to listen. I’ll continue to give feedback … regardless of whether they’re KEA members or not KEA members,” she said.
Douglas said a lack of trust exists between the community, teachers and the district. She said the next board has to make a “concerted effort to repair that trust.” She recommended creating the opportunity for regular, confidential feedback for district staff and community members. She said it would insure “transparency” when bringing issues to the board.