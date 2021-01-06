WATCH NOW: KUSD School Board extends all-virtual learning format for high school students through Jan. 22

The Kenosha Unified School Board voted 5-2 approving high school students’ return to either their choice of virtual or in-person learning on Jan. 25, the start of the third quarter for the academic year.

During the special Wednesday night session, the board voted favoring administration’s recommendation that would extend virtual learning for students in grades 9-12 through the Jan. 22, the end of the second quarter, due to the impact on finals. The virtual learning platform requirement does not include high school students with alternative learning plans.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Board members Mary Modder, Rebecca Stevens, Yolanda Santos Adams, Dan Wade and Board President Tom Duncan voted in favor of the recommendation. Board members Todd Battle and Tony Garcia cast dissenting votes.

Students in 4-year-old kindergarten through eighth grade would resume classes with their choice of either virtual or in-person learning on Monday, as approved by the board on Nov. 17. Teachers at all grade levels would also return to their buildings Monday.