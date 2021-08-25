WATCH NOW: KUSD School Board meeting halted as mask opponents object to moving to crowd overflow rooms

Tuesday's meeting of the Kenosha Unified School Board came to a sudden halt before it could even begin as a throng of demonstrators objected to having to move into crowd overflow rooms.

Most of the demonstrators were parents in opposition to the administration’s proposal that would require masks for staff and students in grades 3K to 6.

Many in the standing-room only crowd were prompted by Amanda Nedweski, of Pleasant Prairie, the leader of the newly formed Moms for Liberty, who urged those in attendance to be respectful when people are speaking. Nedweski, who has voiced her opposition to mask mandates at the district and city levels, said she did not want what occurred at a meeting of the Burlington Area School District Board two weeks ago to happen in Kenosha.

The Burlington board suspended public comments as the crowd heckled board members and speakers were interrupted, including by their own supporters. A majority of that School Board adjourned from the auditorium to another part of the high school. The parents there who remained and two members of that board held their own meeting, thereafter, until police told them they had to leave.