WATCH NOW: KUSD School Board meeting halted as mask opponents object to moving to crowd overflow rooms

“Today, it’s about masks. Tomorrow, it’s about isolating and segregating the unvaccinated,” she added. “We are going to eat away at the unwanted, unwarranted and often unscrupulous tactics officials put in place while we trusted them to protect our interests and our children.”

Recalling board members

Jackie Niccolai, another parent, called on residents to be part of a recall of School Board members and called for people interested in running for office. According to Nedweski, at least 13,000 signatures would be needed for that to happen.

Board members eligible to be recalled include Adams, Rebecca Stevens and Garcia. School Board members Mary Modder, Todd Battle, Todd Price and Atifa Robinson could not be recalled as they have all been seated either by re-election, election or appointment for less than a year. State law provides that board members can be recalled but only after they have served the first year of their term. Modder and Battle were re-elected in April with Price who was recently appointed to the board. The terms of Stevens and Garcia expire in April next year. The term of Adams term ends in April 2023.

Adams said she and others on the board were prepared to “hear out everyone” who wanted to speak.