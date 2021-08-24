WATCH NOW: KUSD School Board meeting halted as opponents of mask proposal object to audience moving to crowd overflow room

The Kenosha Unified School Board abruptly stopped Tuesday night's meeting as protesters, mostly those opposed to a proposed mask requirement being considered, objected to having to move into an overflow room.

The board had been scheduled to consider administration's recommendation that would require masks for all staff and students in attendance in classes for 3-year-old kindergarten through sixth grade this fall. The meeting had yet to officially start when protesters packed the room. About 60 people had signed up to speak, some of them virtually, as well as, in person.

District administration’s proposal comes as school boards throughout the country debate whether to mask up again amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in areas where vaccination rates are low.

It also comes on the heels of revised national health guidelines set forth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in late July that include universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff and students 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status.

Under Unified’s proposal, masks would be “required for students in grades 3K-6 and staff instructing grades 3K-6 until children under the age of 12 have the ability to be fully vaccinated.”