WATCH NOW: KUSD School Board welcomes two principals, new member; honors Wade

The Kenosha Unified School Board welcomed two principals and a new board member and thanked a recently retired board president and member for his years of service to the district in a meeting Tuesday night.

Michelle Santelli will take over the reins of Southport Elementary School, while Wendy Whitley will lead Dimensions of Learning Academy. Both will start their first day of work on Aug. 9.

Santelli replaces Jacqueline Mellott-Grajera, who resigned on June 30, and Whitley replaces long-time DOL Principal Diana Pearson, who also retired at the end of June.

The School Board also officially welcomed its newest member, Atifa Robinson, who was sworn in at the start of the meeting. Robinson was chosen by the board from a field of 13 candidates on July 1 to replace Dan Wade, who resigned June 30. Robinson, a Kenosha resident, is a community strategist for Kenosha’s Lifecourse Initiative for Healthy Families. She will serve the remainder of Wade’s term, which is up for election in April.

Wade was recognized during Tuesday's meeting for his seven years of service on the board, including serving two consecutive terms as the board’s president. He was elected in 2014, the same year the board hired Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis, who also retired in June.

Dan Wade honored The Kenosha Unified School Board honors Dan Wade with a plaque for his seven years of service Tuesday night.