WATCH NOW: KUSD School Board welcomes two principals, new trustee; honors Wade

The Kenosha Unified School Board welcomed two principals and a new board trustee, while thanking a recently retired board president and member for his years of service to the district Tuesday night.

Michelle Santelli will take over the reins of Southport Elementary School, while Wendy Whitley will lead Dimensions of Learning Academy. Both will start their first day of work on Aug. 9.

Santelli replaces Jacqueline Mellott-Grajera who resigned on June 30. Whitley replaces long-time DOL Principal Diana Pearson who also retired at the end of June.

Michelle Santelli smiles as she is announced as the new principal of Southport Elementary at Tuesday night's Kenosha Unified School Board meeting.

Santelli began her career in education in 2004, earning degrees that include a bachelor of arts in geography and a master’s in education. She started work in the district as a teacher at Bullen Middle School in 2005, later becoming an instructional coach. She earned the honor of Teacher of the Year for the 2014-15 academic year in Unified. Santelli has also been an assistant principal at Tremper High School.

“Those who have worked with her recognize she puts her heart and soul into her work,” said interim Superintendent Beth Ormseth.

Wendy Whitley stands near the podium during the Kenosha Unified School Board meeting Tuesday night as she is presented as the new principal of Dimensions of Learning Academy.

