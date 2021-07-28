WATCH NOW: KUSD School Board welcomes two principals, new trustee; honors Wade

The Kenosha Unified School Board welcomed two principals and a new board trustee, while thanking a recently retired board president and member for his years of service to the district Tuesday night.
Michelle Santelli will take over the reins of Southport Elementary School, while Wendy Whitley will lead Dimensions of Learning Academy. Both will start their first day of work on Aug. 9.
Santelli replaces Jacqueline Mellott-Grajera who resigned on June 30. Whitley replaces long-time DOL Principal Diana Pearson who also retired at the end of June.
Michelle Santelli smiles as she is announced as the new principal of Southport Elementary at Tuesday night's Kenosha Unified School Board meeting.
Santelli began her career in education in 2004, earning degrees that include a bachelor of arts in geography and a master’s in education. She started work in the district as a teacher at Bullen Middle School in 2005, later becoming an instructional coach. She earned the honor of Teacher of the Year for the 2014-15 academic year in Unified. Santelli has also been an assistant principal at Tremper High School.
“Those who have worked with her recognize she puts her heart and soul into her work,” said interim Superintendent Beth Ormseth.
Wendy Whitley stands near the podium during the Kenosha Unified School Board meeting Tuesday night as she is presented as the new principal of…
Whitley has been an educator since 1996 having earned a bachelor’s degree in English, a master’s degree in secondary English language education and a master’s degree in educational leadership. Whitley most recently served as equity and inclusion leader for Milwaukee Public Schools and has also served as a high school administrator for the Verona Area School District, among others.
“Mrs. Whitley is an educational leader who advocates for students and fosters spaces where individuals and organizations can learn together,” Ormseth said.
Kenosha Unified School Board President Yolanda Santos Adams, left, issues the oath of office Tuesday night to Atifa Robinson, the board's newe…
The School Board also officially welcomed its newest member, Atifa Robinson, who was sworn in at the start of the meeting. Robinson was chosen by the board from a field of 13 candidates on July 1 to replace Dan Wade, who resigned June 30. Robinson, a Kenosha resident, is a community strategist for Kenosha’s Lifecourse Initiative for Healthy Families. Robinson will serve the remainder of Wade’s term, which is up for election in April.
The Kenosha Unified School Board honors Dan Wade with a plaque for his seven years of service Tuesday night.
Wade was recognized for his seven years of service on the board, including having served two consecutive terms as the board’s president. He was elected in 2014, the same year the board hired Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis, who also retired in June.
“He has been an advocate for the staff, students, families and taxpayers of the Kenosha community as he worked to ensure all students were provided excellent, challenging learning opportunities and experiences that prepare each student for success,” said Board member Tony Garcia before Board President Yolanda Santos Adams presented him with a placard honoring him.