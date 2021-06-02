WATCH NOW: KUSD's preliminary plan for upcoming school year includes mask requirement

Savaglio-Jarvis said sites or “hubs” would be identified for the K-5 virtual program.

“If you’re child decides to be part of that program and it’s housed at Frank Elementary, for example, then your child would become a student at Frank Elementary School in their virtual learning program for the 2021 school year,” she said.

Students will have to apply, however, the district will not know where students and teachers will be placed until after the application process is complete, she said.

Students enrolled would engage in “live virtual lessons” with teachers on a daily basis using Unified’s curriculum, individualized education plans and language development plans would also be implemented and adjusted to support student needs in the virtual environment. At the middle and high school levels, or grades 6-12, students would virtually attend Kenosha eSchool programs. Unlike the live, virtual program at the elementary level, eSchool offers a student-led platform, that allows them to learn at their own pace.

At all virtual learning grade levels students would have to apply to be admitted and are required to commit to a year in the program, according to Savaglio-Jarvis.