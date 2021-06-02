WATCH NOW: KUSD's preliminary plan for upcoming school year includes mask requirement

An early version of Kenosha Unified’s plan for the upcoming academic year encourages a return to in-person learning for all students, virtual learning options with a yearlong commitment and a continued requirement for both students and staff to wear masks.
During the quarterly meeting of the Curriculum/Program Committee Tuesday night, Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis, presented an overview of what she called a “fluid” document, which while designed by a cross-section of district staff, who provided recommendations, also took into consideration feedback last week from community groups in both English and Spanish. The district continues to receive input ahead of a formal review and possible vote by the School Board at a special session June 15. A full version of the working draft is available at https://www.kusd.edu/district/better-together-2021-22
Masks required
Under the current proposal, masks for staff and students would continue to be worn during the 2021-22 school year to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections. The district would also continue monitoring recommendations for face coverings and other safety measures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kenosha County Division of Health throughout the summer.
The district would also follow the current CDC recommendations for three-foot spacing for physical distancing and only quarantining those with COVID-19 symptoms, all of which will be in place for summer programs, as approved by the School Board on May 20.
“So there will be no more class-wide quarantines,” she said.
Registration, open houses and parent conferences and meetings will be held virtually, according to the plan. The plan encourages parents to meet virtually, but in-person scheduled meetings would be allowed with advanced approval. Visitors from “outside agencies” would also be allowed for “defined academic purposes” with advanced approval from building principals.
School Board member Mary Modder, chair of the committee, wondered about the status of possibly requiring visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before being allowed in Unified buildings. Currently, only school staff and students are allowed on campuses during the school day. The suggestion was made during the last board meeting and would be considered, among others, according to the superintendent.
Field trips would be limited to “walking only” to outdoor or community service-based locations.
“All others are postponed and monitoring of the pandemic will continue,” Savaglio-Jarvis said. She said, however, additional discussions would be taking place this week about possibly expanding field trip options.
In-person learning
“We’re really encouraging all students and their families to return to their schools for in-person learning,” she said.
While kindergarten through fifth grade will have an option for virtual learning, early education, three and four year olds, will learn in school. As with the current protocols, students will remain with their classroom cohorts throughout the school day, including breakfast, lunch and recess. The plan includes students returning to libraries, art and music rooms for instruction.
At the middle school and high school levels, students would return to a normal schedule with seven to eight class periods each day. The district’s choice and charter schools may differ based on programs. Under the new plan, students would also return in-person on Fridays with normal early release. Small-group student assemblies may be allowed with appropriate space and distancing considerations and principal approval. After school activities would occur in person for students who either attend in person at school or virtually with an approved safety plan.
Events, such as, homecoming and socials would be re-evaluated before the beginning of the school year, however, sports and fine arts performances would continue.
Virtual learning
At the elementary level, the district would offer the option of Kenosha Unified’s K-5 Virtual Learning Program, according to the superintendent. The program is separate from individual elementary schools.
Savaglio-Jarvis said sites or “hubs” would be identified for the K-5 virtual program.
“If you’re child decides to be part of that program and it’s housed at Frank Elementary, for example, then your child would become a student at Frank Elementary School in their virtual learning program for the 2021 school year,” she said.
Students will have to apply, however, the district will not know where students and teachers will be placed until after the application process is complete, she said.
Students enrolled would engage in “live virtual lessons” with teachers on a daily basis using Unified’s curriculum, individualized education plans and language development plans would also be implemented and adjusted to support student needs in the virtual environment. At the middle and high school levels, or grades 6-12, students would virtually attend Kenosha eSchool programs. Unlike the live, virtual program at the elementary level, eSchool offers a student-led platform, that allows them to learn at their own pace.
At all virtual learning grade levels students would have to apply to be admitted and are required to commit to a year in the program, according to Savaglio-Jarvis.
Students who fail to meet expectations, however, may be recommended to return to school in person second semester, according to the plan. Information sessions are expected to be held for families opting for the virtual learning programs should the plan be approved by the board.