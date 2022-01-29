WATCH NOW: Lakewood School STEM Night draws a crowd

TWIN LAKES — From an inflatable StarLab and science activities to reptiles and robotics, Lakewood School’s STEM Night was full of experiential learning opportunities.

The event, held last Wednesday, drew more than 200 participants to the school, at 1218 Wilmot Ave., in Twin Lakes.

“We’re really pleased with the turnout,” said Jennifer Jeffers, director of teaching and learning. “This is the first big event Lakewood has had since COVID, so we’re excited to see all the families show up.”

Participants rotated at their leisure to activities throughout the building and were able to enjoy refreshments provided by Bodi’s Bake Shop and Cup O’ Joe coffee house.

“This was an informal opportunity for families and community members to come together to engage in hands-on academic activities,” Anderson said. “The goal was to generate excitement for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) by allowing children, families, teachers, and administrators to explore STEM together in a fun and unique way.”

Wyatt Gourley, 11, started at the StarLab in the gymnasium. After crawling through a tunnel, participants entered an inflatable bubble in which the night sky was projected onto the ceiling.

“When you looked up all you could see was stars,” said Gourley. “(The instructor) explained all of the constellations.”

In another area of the school, Wilmot Union High School Project Lead the Way students introduced Lakewood students to robotics and biomedical sciences.

“I think going to high school is kind of scary for some kids,” WUHS student Jennifer Spencer, 14, said, adding it is hard to decide what to study. “These Project Lead the Way courses, they really help clear it up. It really helped me figure out what I want to do in the future.”

Opportunities ahead

Anderson said the WUHS students helped Lakewood students see what they have to look forward to and the opportunities they will have after they graduate from Lakewood.

“STEM is essential because it fosters critical thinking and instills a passion for innovation, which are key areas we are focusing on in our school improvement plan,” Anderson said. “At Lakewood School, we seek to empower our learners by offering these types of experiences to allow children a way to engage in problem-solving and exploratory learning that fuels success across a variety of disciplines.”

Another goal of the event was to develop partnerships with WUHS, local businesses and the Twin Lakes Community Library, Jeffers said.

Sarah Hemm, youth services librarian at the Twin Lakes Community Library, provided a take-home STEM activity and shared information about upcoming events at the library.

“I have been partnering with Lakewood School since the beginning of the year,” Hemm said. “Because of that, we have had a large increase in kids getting library cards.”

Saxon Suchor, whose children Elijah, 5, and Oliver, 7, enjoyed making slime at one of the Mad Science stations, said the event also served as an important social opportunity.

“It’s really important to be able to get the kids together outside of the school and create connections,” Suchor said, adding she has two children with Autism. “It’s nice to be able to see then create bonds.”

More ways to connect

Anderson said Lakewood School will be hosting several more family-community connection events.

“This is a way for us to spotlight local area businesses, showcase what a great community we have in Twin Lakes, and provide families, both children, and adults, new learning experiences,” Anderson said.

There will be a literacy event with a guest author on March 2, and community members can also attend a fine arts event on Tuesday, May 17, for example.

The district is also starting a Twin Lakes Community Education Program in February, which will feature monthly events.

“The overall goals for these events are to support, partner, give back, educate, and showcase all of the wonderful things taking place at Lakewood School,” Anderson said. “We will continue to seek ways to collaborate and provide activities for our community to participate in throughout the year.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0