WATCH NOW: Lincoln Middle School students plant serenity garden to sooth souls, feed families

While winter is just setting in, at Lincoln Middle School a spring time transformation is quietly unfolding in the courtyard.

“A lot of people don’t even know this is here. That we even have a courtyard,” says Principal Starlynn Daley, who has been at the helm for the last nine years at the school on Kenosha’s south side.

In fact, the large outdoor rectangular chamber at the heart of Lincoln now has five 4- by 8-foot garden beds, installed last month with sponsorship from Jockey International’s philanthropic arm, Jockey Being Family Foundation. The foundation has “adopted” the school.

The Foundation collaborated with the Garden of Eatin’ Kenosha and Carthage College volunteers to help build the beds that will be be used by students to plant cool-weather crops, while offering a number of learning opportunities including STEM-based activities and community-service projects.

“We’ve talked about some root plants, like carrots … we talked about starting with some garlic, some spices, perhaps … that we’re going to try to get into the beds before it gets really cold,” she said.

Feeding the community

Students perform a number of community service projects throughout the year as part of the school’s academic curriculum, according to Daley. Eventually, the gardens will enable students to grow more produce to help feed their families and others in the community.

“No matter how little they have, or their circumstances, they are giving children,” she said. “This is a great opportunity for our kids to learn something and we’ve talked about incorporating the science aspects of it and to give back to the community.”

It will also become a place where students and staff alike can come to take a breather. In short, says Daley, a “serenity garden.”

“I talked to (Jockey and Garden of Eatin’), about, you know, we’ve got this courtyard and want to do some stuff in there because we’re not really using it a whole lot and I feel like our kids can benefit from it,” she said standing among beds that have been filled with dirt, but will be getting even more nutrient-rich soil to work with in the coming weeks.

Cultivating peace

The beds won’t just be for growing edibles. Flowers, including perennial spring bulbs and later, hardy annuals, will fill them, too.

“Some of the beds we’ve talked about will have just flowers because we want this place to be for serenity, as well,” Daley said.

The garden draws some of its inspiration from the Garden of Eatin’s Windchime Garden at the corner of 20th Avenue and 57th Street, where Lincoln students undertook an effort in painting a large fence with a colorful mural last spring.

Currently, the school’s courtyard has two patio areas with pairs of what appear to be “burning bush” trees and benches that surround them on three sides. Side-by-side garden beds are located at either end of the courtyard on the incline of small knolls covered with wild violets, of which only the leaves are visible until the ephemeral deep purple flowers appear in spring. The fifth bed lies in a grassy area between the two patios. Students will also have the chance to apply their own artistic touches, painting the beds’ exteriors.

At the moment, the benches will stay, but Daley envisions this peaceful garden adorned with wind chimes, a few chairs and small tables and even a water feature — perhaps, a small waterfall or fountain with its steady burble offering soothing pink noise to relax and de-stress.

“We’re still trying to figure it all out, but we do know that we want this place to be a place where our kids can (feel) calm, where they can feel at peace, feel the serenity,” she said.

