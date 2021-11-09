WATCH NOW: Majority of electors vote to restore KUSD School Board salaries at Monday special meeting

During an often raucous meeting, a majority of electors on Monday night voted to restore the pay for Kenosha Unified School Board members whose stipends were slashed in September during the annual meeting.
By a vote of 390-264, the majority, or nearly 60 percent of the eligible electors, favored restoring the pay to the previous stipend level of $6,500 annually per board member. The stipend, which had not changed in nearly a decade, had been reduced to $100 per regular, in-person School Board meeting during the Kenosha Coa Sept. 21 annual meeting of electors.
Voting were eligible Kenosha Unified electors — adult residents living in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers, east of Interstate 94. The special meeting held at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St., drew more than 650 district residents who turned out to vote, as well as, many other non-residents who attended to observe.
At the time of the September annual meeting, a majority of electors — many with strong conservative or right-wing philosophies — had also recommended reducing the tax levy by more than $2.9 million for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The recommendation was advisory, however, and the School Board did not vote to reduce the levy by their recommended amount when it approved the budget on Oct. 26.
Petition driven
Monday night's special electors meeting was scheduled following a grassroots campaign that sought to restore School Board salaries and recommend that the board not reduce the levy. The latter part was not on the agenda for voting on.
The Education Justice Coalition, a group comprising religious, labor, education and progressive community leaders, launched a campaign last month calling for the new meeting, collecting 317 signatures in a petition that required just 100 in order to schedule it.
The special meeting lasted just over an hour with residents on both sides making impassioned cases for why board salaries should or should not be restored. Before residents spoke, Kyle Johnson moved that School Board members be paid $6,500 annually, effective from "annual meeting to annual meeting." The motion was seconded by Kyle Flood. Both are members of the coalition.
Sam Roochnik, a coalition member and Unified teacher, said he understood the frustration felt by those who voted to reduce board pay last month. Roochnik believes both sides have more in common and could work together to address the systemic problems that have only been further magnified by the pandemic.
"Calling out School Board shortcomings is important and so is working with School Board members on changes we'd like to see," he said.
Restoring the stipend to $6,500 was not about the current board, but rather ensuring that the public office is open to residents of all socioeconomic backgrounds and "not just those who can afford to volunteer their time and energy," he said.
Karen Kempinen, also a coalition member, said that restoring board salaries would insure the diverse perspectives needed to help children reach their potential "as valuable members of our society."
"Those diverse perspectives on our School Board are the real way to close the achievement gaps," she said.
'Vote no'
Some, including John Prijic, objected to anyone supporting the higher pay.
"I'm encouraging anyone with any sanity at all to vote `no'," said Prijic. He questioned the rationale that equates higher School Board pay with smarter students.
"Anyone who believes that is out of their minds," he said. "If that was the case we would just give you all $500,000 a year and you all would be pumping out geniuses by the millions. It's insanity that you need to get paid what you did."
Prijic then attempted to counter the motion to restore pay with his own recommendation that the board get no pay at all. He said that if the board was about serving children "you don't deserve a red cent."
Yolanda Adams, the School Board President, who was also voted in by the majority to chair the meeting, reminded Prijic that there was already a motion on the floor that could only be spoken to.
"OK," said Prijic. "I think I'm going to vote, `no.'"
Norman Delaney, who was against raising the pay, said he has served on boards where he had received no pay and that it was a matter of priorities because he earns a "low salary" too.
"If my priority is to represent the community and make things better for my kid, I'm going to participate. I'm going to be there and I'm going to find a way to do it, whether I have to work three jobs and do this position," he said. "That's what needs to be done. But if you can't do it, you prioritize going and working for your family."
Manuel Murillo said that rather than paying the board, the money should be allocated toward student education, including hiring teachers.
"Since you claim to be short-staffed on teaching bodies in the school district, let's resolve that issue and not sit here and squander how much they get or don't get. Let's be in favor of them not getting $6,500 a year when they have other jobs as well," he said. "That money can go towards our children, to getting books, to education, to actual learning. Hands-on learning."
Murillo said that he also did not want to continue funding board meals with meetings.
"I'd rather be funding my children's education," he said.
Leaders react
Following a few more speakers, Joyce Behlke asked that question be called, stopping further discussion. The motion was seconded by Joel Trudell and later passed. The electors then voted on the board salaries.
"The results are in. The ayes, have it," said Adams, whose announcement drew applause and whistles.
Following the meeting, Amanda Nedweski, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, which initiated the board pay cut in September said the board's salary reinstatement opens the door to discuss “having the salaries of many KUSD teachers reinstated.”
“While there is a national teacher shortage and educators are faced with choices on where to teach, tonight’s vote is a good reminder for the board to extend the same courtesy to the educators they claim to support,” she said. “It is time to place our valued teachers where they belong on the teacher pay-scale. Denying teacher raises for years of service after the freeze was lifted is not the message the board needs to send after working so hard to rally their supporters for a reinstatement of their own salaries. It is time for the board to give what they get and for the union to advocate as hard for their own as they did for the board.”
Lisa Guerrero, coalition spokesperson, said she was thrilled with the community’s support.
“We’re so excited that the community showed up and really put their support behind the School Board and recognizing how important it is to make sure those opportunities come with a compensation because we know how much work they put in,” Guerrero said.
She said she was “thrilled” with the number of people who turned out from either side because it was an opportunity “to show what we’re up against all the time, every day.”
“We hope that we have the community’s continued support as we move forward because we know we’re not done,” she said.