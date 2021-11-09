WATCH NOW: Majority of electors vote to restore KUSD School Board salaries at Monday special meeting

"If my priority is to represent the community and make things better for my kid, I'm going to participate. I'm going to be there and I'm going to find a way to do it, whether I have to work three jobs and do this position," he said. "That's what needs to be done. But if you can't do it, you prioritize going and working for your family."

Manuel Murillo said that rather than paying the board, the money should be allocated toward student education, including hiring teachers.

"Since you claim to be short-staffed on teaching bodies in the school district, let's resolve that issue and not sit here and squander how much they get or don't get. Let's be in favor of them not getting $6,500 a year when they have other jobs as well," he said. "That money can go towards our children, to getting books, to education, to actual learning. Hands-on learning."

Murillo said that he also did not want to continue funding board meals with meetings.

"I'd rather be funding my children's education," he said.

Leaders react

Following a few more speakers, Joyce Behlke asked that question be called, stopping further discussion. The motion was seconded by Joel Trudell and later passed. The electors then voted on the board salaries.