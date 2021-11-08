WATCH NOW: Majority of residents vote to restore KUSD School Board salaries at Monday's special electors meeting

A majority of electors on Monday night restored the pay for Kenosha Unified School Board members whose stipends were slashed in September during the annual meeting.

By a vote of 390-264, the majority favored restoring the pay to the proposed stipend level of a $6,500 annually per board member. The stipend had been reduced to $100 per regular, in-person School Board meeting during the Sept. 21 annual meeting of electors.

Voting at the special meeting were eligible Kenosha Unified electors, adult residents living in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers, east of Interstate 94. The special meeting held at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St., drew hundreds of district residents who turned out to vote, as well as, non-residents who attended.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the time of annual meeting, a majority of conservative electors had previously recommended reducing the tax levy by more than $2.9 million for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The recommendation, was advisory, however, and the School Board did not vote to reduce the levy by their recommended amount.

Monday night's special electors meeting was scheduled following a grassroots campaign that sought to restore School Board salaries and recommend that the board not reduce the levy. The latter part was not on the agenda.