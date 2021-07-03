WATCH NOW: Nationally recognized KUSD principal engages Congress members in transforming education

Late last month, when Eitan Benzaquen set out to talk to members of Congress about educational needs in Kenosha, he wanted them to know that relationship-building is a must in transforming education and that inequities go beyond just the classroom.
As a 2020 Principal of the Year chosen by the National Association of Secondary School Principals, the Hillcrest School principal who was among a cadre of 12 award-winning school administrators from other states, took the opportunity speak with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis. and an aide of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. Johnson had intended to meet with him, but was called away at the last minute.
As a group, the administrators on a national scale have been urging Congress to act on a number of bills that aim to invest in educators in the workforce, improve equity and focus on school infrastructure.
The school administrators met over Zoom or phone calls one-on-one with legislators on June 23 in what is known as “Hill Day” for the group. Benzaquen said that during the virtual meetings, he focused on building relationships with the congressional delegation.
“Through NASSP, we’re encouraged to get a hold of our senators and representatives where we have a day where we all try to advocate for education,” he said, adding that normally the event would take place in Washington, D.C., but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented in-person attendance.
“I wanted to make it more of a general discussion around transforming education and how we see education,” he said.
Transforming education
Transforming education in his role as a principal at Hillcrest, a small alternative school in Unified (enrollment of about 70) that serves the district’s most traumatized students, won him national recognition. His students are among the most troubled, facing issues of violence, drug abuse, bullying and mental illness, often all at once.
Benzaquen was also recognized last year with the Secondary School Principal of the Year Award from the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators. With the use of “trauma-informed care” Hillcrest’s culture changed from one that had both students and staff on the defensive to that of nurturing environment where they seek to understand where each is coming from.
“Taking the school environment to a place, both in the community and internally, making it a place where kids want to come to school, rather than they have to come to school,” he said. “The system was set for a ‘have to’. There’s laws, punishment. It hasn’t been geared toward `How do I make a kid or a family want to go to school? How do I set up an environment where there’s a want (to) there?’ And that really transforms education.”
The principal said the discussions with legislators were heady and often philosophical. Among those discussions taking place at the educational forefront at the national level is relationships.
“Really, we find that building a strong relationship helps academics, attendance, almost everything in education. However, the testing, the funding mechanisms are all geared towards English or math or academics. They’re not in relationships,” he said.
Value of relationships
Relationship building activities, something as simple as celebrating a student’s birthday, that affirms how students are valued as people, aren’t valued by the system.
“There’s no real funding mechanisms for a teacher to buy cake…to have this party. The teacher would have to do it on their own,” he said. “It shouldn’t be on the teacher. If I want to encourage and build these relationships, I have to fund that. How do I get accountable for building a relationship?”
Often, it’s the communities that need the funding the most, for example, with mental health.
“And, then, that funding doesn’t really recognize the relationship (building) as part of that,” he said.
Federal entitlements, such as Title I, one of the largest funding sources and which applies to about 2/3rds Unified schools, for example, can only be used on researched based strategies for reading and math, he said.
Benzaquen said he received feedback from legislators about how funding for transformation might work.
“Bryan (Steil) was interested in putting the money in the hands of local government in order to create that,” he said.
Baldwin, he said, was open to the idea of federally funding educational transformation, advocating “changing some of that funding structure” to serve the community’s needs.
Inequities beyond education
“I spoke about equity in line with a lot of times our kids are coming to our school and the equity piece is they’re coming without food. And we have food programs. They’re coming without books and we have book programs. Or, they come in angry and we have anger management,” Benzaquen said.
Benzaquen said the programs often treat the symptoms of a much larger problem, however.
“At some point you think, if you can take a step back, and say, `Why are they coming to our school without food? Why do we give 80 percent of kids in Kenosha food?’”
Benzaquen said one the ideas he has shared with both Republicans and Democrats is writing legislation that would authorize federal funding going to parents 25 and over who are working full-time at minimum wage.”
“Rather than the business paying them more, have the government double their salary. You’re working full-time hours, incentivize working full time and they’re getting enough to pay for food and books, plus it’s not burdening businesses who still pay minimum wage,” he said. “So everyone gets something out of this deal.”