WATCH NOW: Nationally recognized KUSD principal engages Congress members in transforming education

“I wanted to make it more of a general discussion around transforming education and how we see education,” he said.

Transforming education

Transforming education in his role as a principal at Hillcrest, a small alternative school in Unified (enrollment of about 70) that serves the district’s most traumatized students, won him national recognition. His students are among the most troubled, facing issues of violence, drug abuse, bullying and mental illness, often all at once.

Benzaquen was also recognized last year with the Secondary School Principal of the Year Award from the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators. With the use of “trauma-informed care” Hillcrest’s culture changed from one that had both students and staff on the defensive to that of nurturing environment where they seek to understand where each is coming from.

“Taking the school environment to a place, both in the community and internally, making it a place where kids want to come to school, rather than they have to come to school,” he said. “The system was set for a ‘have to’. There’s laws, punishment. It hasn’t been geared toward `How do I make a kid or a family want to go to school? How do I set up an environment where there’s a want (to) there?’ And that really transforms education.”