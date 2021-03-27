WATCH NOW: New class at UW-Parkside focuses on city's Black history

While he certainly has a deep understanding of African-American studies in 18 years as an associate professor of history at UW-Parkside, Edward Schmitt admits his knowledge of Kenosha’s roots has been a bit lacking.
So in the fall, he decided to delve a bit deeper into the topic with a special assignment for students in his African-American studies course to see what they could find.
And that led him to a decision to branch out even further from there.
As a result, starting Monday, Parkside students can enroll in Schmitt’s seven-week “Researching Kenosha’s Black History” course, which is available for either university credit or for students interested in auditing.
Schmitt said he gave his fall students an assignment to search archives, but information into city-specific Black history was sketchy at best — his own digging came up with just one book chapter written and published by a historian in 1975.
“It’s been 50 years since at least anything I was able to find that was academic that’s been published,” Schmitt said. “I thought, ‘We have work to do here.’
“We started with that in the class in the fall, but that was really just kind of a Renaissance mission to gather a few stories. This (new class) is really a much more focused and intentional exploration and trying to do much more with bringing people from the community into the class.”
Unrest spurs idea
Thoughts toward putting together a class just focused here gained traction this summer as Schmitt watched the events unfold after the officer-involved shooting of Justin Blake.
And he was well aware of the impact the protests, rioting, looting and violence that surrounded that incident had, not only here, but around the globe.
“Unfortunately, for a lot of folks around the country who weren’t familiar with Kenosha, this was the kind of news story that made people take notice,” Schmitt said. “Historians will remember 2020 for all kinds of things, but certainly, it will be an important year in Kensoha’s history.”
To that end, Schmitt said he hopes to design the course around bringing in guest speakers, whether they had a direct or indirect role in the events after the Aug. 23 shooting, to talk with his class.
The actual structure of the course remains fluid, he said, as Schmitt figures out how he would like to look in this first attempt.
“The people who participated will be primary sources themselves,” he said. “To be able to talk to those folks would be fantastic.
“... I’m definitely inviting folks, certainly folks who have been longtime members of the community and can speak to the institutions and just the dynamics of what it’s like to be Black in Kenosha over a long period of time.”
And it won’t just be the students who have a chance to learn something, either.
“I’ve gained a whole new appreciation, a more critical eye as well, in just this last several months,” he said. “It’s been more of a crash course for me in learning about the city’s history.”
The course itself won’t be just about last summer’s events, as Schmitt plans to give the students freedom to seek out other pieces of information along the way.
One plan on the docket is a digital timeline that will be built collaboratively and that Schmitt hopes eventually will be shared to others in the community who may want to learn more themselves.
More communication
What could come out of that venture are more conversations, which could go a long way in closing the gap, Schmitt said.
“Sometime, we don’t know what we don’t know,” he said. “When we do learn the troubling or sometimes, the inspiring parts of the past, it sets us on this journey that we didn’t even know was out there. I’m hoping there will be conversations, a lot of new understanding and appreciation of one another in the community.
“... If we understand much more about the context of one another’s lives and our back stories, I think that’s maybe the best grounds for starting conversations with empathy and an attempt to understand one another.”
After a possible opening of the lines of communication through the course, Schmitt said he hopes maybe it will help add to the ongoing healing for the city that has yet to pick itself up fully from the summer.
“That’s my hope, it really is my hope,” he said. “What’s so difficult when things reach a flash point, is we all kind of dig into our previously held positions and understandings,” he said. “With a little bit of a passage of time, we can be slightly more detached.
“(But) it’s such a personal and difficult issue because of the history, not only in our community but nationally, you can’t really be detached about it. ... Things have not always been at a flashpoint in the city’s history. That’s helpful to see the progress that’s been made through the years.”