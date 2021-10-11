WATCH NOW: New CNA lab unveiled at Wilmot Union High School

A new certified nursing assistant lab at Wilmot Union High School, in partnership with Gateway Technical College, is giving students a chance to explore a career in nursing without having to leave the school building.

“I’m really glad that Wilmot has this class this year,” said Megan Sala, a junior and one of 12 students in the first cohort to enroll in the class. “Soon, I will hopefully be working in a nursing home as a CNA.”

Students in the program practiced patient transport skills last week, using specialized equipment and electronic lifts.

“I like that it’s really hands on,” Haley Albrecht, a junior, said.

Albrecht, who hopes to become an occupational therapist, and Sala, who is interested in pursuing a career in nursing or physical therapy, said being able to take the course in high school is giving them a head start.

Tracy Strother, career and technical education advisor at WHS, said the need for the program, offered at no cost to students, was identified through a comprehensive assessment of the local job market.