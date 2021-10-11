WATCH NOW: New CNA lab unveiled at Wilmot Union High School

A new certified nursing assistant lab at Wilmot Union High School, in partnership with Gateway Technical College, is giving students a chance to explore a career in nursing without having to leave the school building.
“I’m really glad that Wilmot has this class this year,” said Megan Sala, a junior and one of 12 students in the first cohort to enroll in the class. “Soon, I will hopefully be working in a nursing home as a CNA.”
Students in the program practiced patient transport skills last week, using specialized equipment and electronic lifts.
“I like that it’s really hands on,” Haley Albrecht, a junior, said.
Albrecht, who hopes to become an occupational therapist, and Sala, who is interested in pursuing a career in nursing or physical therapy, said being able to take the course in high school is giving them a head start.
Tracy Strother, career and technical education advisor at WHS, said the need for the program, offered at no cost to students, was identified through a comprehensive assessment of the local job market.
“From what we learned through our local needs assessment, the job outlook for students completing this program is strong,” Strother said. “It is a growing career path. We definitely have a need in southeast Wisconsin for more health care workers and the CNA program especially is a great stepping stone for students who are interested in healthcare.”
Positions in demand
According to the 2020 Bureau of Labor Statistics, the region of southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois (including Milwaukee and Chicago) has the third highest employment level of nursing assistants in the nation, Strother said.
“In 2020, the annual mean wage for a CNA in our area was just over $32,000. And some graduates who have earned their CNA license continue working as a nursing assistant while attending college for an advanced degree.”
Also, students at the school identify career pathways of interest, and the health sciences pathway is a popular choice, Strother said.
“In the past, students from Wilmot who wanted to take the CNA course have had to travel to a different site and in doing so they were having challenges with their schedule,” Strother said. “So just going to Elkhorn or to Kenosha from Wilmot took time out of their day that they weren’t able to take other classes.”
For others, lack of transportation preventing them from taking the class at all.
Launching a program within the WUHS school building made possible through a $10,000 grant from The Kara Foundation, based in Libertyville, Ill. The gift was made April 2 in honor of Judith A. DeMoon, a lifelong nurse, and a long-time board member of the foundation.
Each school district in Wisconsin who has students complete the certified nursing assistant technical diploma through the technical college system is eligible for technical incentive grant dollars — up to $1,000 per graduate — through ACT 59 funding.
“Gateway has done a phenomenal job putting all the pieces together,” Strother said, adding WUSH has a contracted service agreement with GTC to bring a nursing instructor into the classroom.
Gateway nursing Assistant Instructor Sara Skowronski, who oversees the program, said students not only get high school credit for participation but also earn two college credits and a technical diploma. It also fulfills a pre-requisite for many nursing programs.
“It definitely can elevate you (as a nursing school candidate),” Skowronski said.
Upon completion of the program students take both a skills and a knowledge exam, required to be named on the Wisconsin Nurse Aide Registry.
It is a certification required for more than just nurses in hospitals, Skowronski said. Transporters and even secretaries who work in hospital units are required to be certified.
“We’re training them vary generally and sending them out into the world to fill positions in very diverse areas,” Skowronski said.
Lifelong skills
Helen Holder, who came out of retirement as a GTC nursing instructor to teach the course at WUHS, said the skills students learn are valuable even if they don’t pursue a career in nursing. And, she said, it is better to learn early on in if it is a good career fit.
“They get a chance to dip their toe in the water,” Holder said. “Some of these students aren’t quite sure they know what they want to do. They think nursing, they think medical, and then they get into it and realize that maybe this just isn’t their forte. But, they gain lifelong skills they can rely on when they care for loved ones later in life.”