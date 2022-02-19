WATCH NOW: New sensory suite makes debut at Wilmot High Special Ed Open House

WILMOT — Duncan McCutchan, 17, was excited Wednesday to show his parents the new sensory suite at Wilmot Union High School during the Special Education Open House.

“He said he will be able to come here ‘to chill out or to rev up,’” his mother Cathi McCutchan said, adding sometimes her son needs a pick-me-up or time to decompress.

In celebration, Duncan zoomed down a scooter ramp and tumbled into a crash pad. Other students “swam” in a ball pit, climbed the rock wall, swung on monkey bars, explored the tactile manipulatives or felt the beat of music through vibro-acoustic furniture.

Special education teacher Brian Hopkins, who worked with Special Education Director Jon Watson to develop the sensory suite, said it will provide an outlet for students experiencing sensory overload.

“The sensory room allows individuals with disabilities to take a break during the day, as much as they need,” Hopkins said. “It gives them a safe place to go to regulate.”

Sensory overload defined

Sensory overload is when an individuals’ five senses take in more information than their brain can process. When overwhelmed by this input, the individual enters fight, flight, or freeze mode in response to what feels like a crisis, making them feel unsafe and often panicky.

Hopkins said the sensory suite will help students prevent sensory overload, which will allow them to build self-regulation skills, be independent and attend to things longer. Each room can be darkened, illuminated by a soothing light display or star gazing light show.

“We are trying to be intentional about frontloading those sensory needs,” Hopkins said.

A $25,000 federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act grant covered the cost. The equipment, ordered in May 2021, began arriving in October as shipment was delayed due to the pandemic. On Tuesday, the last and probably one of the most important deliveries arrived — a box with 4,000 plastic balls for the ball pit.

“They loved it,” Hopkins said. “It was like they jumped into a giant sea and just laid back and were motionless. It was like they were floating. We had eight kids in the ball pit at one time and I’ve never seen our class so relaxed and soothed.”

Hopkins said the equipment is similar to what students used at the Sensory Club in Pewaukee, where they would often go on field trips. The school worked with the Sensory Club and its supplier, Southpaw Enterprises, to choose equipment that would fit into the space at WUHS.

