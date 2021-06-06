WATCH NOW: Out-going superintendent reflects on Kenosha Unified career, looks forward to next chapter

When Kenosha Unified Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis lets go of the reins that she’s held for the past seven years as the top administrator, she’ll do so with a sense of accomplishment that isn’t just her own, but of teamwork.
“It’s really a leader that brings ideas that will make the district a better place,” she has said.
That includes the efforts of her administrative team, as well as the School Board and employees working toward the greatest challenges to improve student achievement, including the ongoing challenges to close the gaps that exist among students of color, to the need to educate all students in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Savaglio-Jarvis, whose last day is June 30, sat down for an interview to reflect upon her career as an educator in Unified, returning her hometown of Kenosha in 2005 after more than 20 years as an elementary educator — first as a physical education teacher and later a principal in the Tempe (Arizona) School District. She has been with Kenosha Unified for 16 years.
While “Dr. Sue,” as she is commonly known throughout the community, continues to address the most pressing issues in the time she has left, she also spoke of what she’s most proud of, what she will miss, the staff she leaves behind and the advice her father gave her before his death earlier this spring that led her to retire and her plans for the future beyond Unified.
What do you feel are some of your greatest accomplishments as Unified’s leader?
It’s holding all staff and students accountable to the highest level of expectations for student learning. The goal was to increase student achievement in all content areas for all students. It involved a district-wide achievement plan so that our schools could then filter up there and match their achievement plan and align them. So they have a district umbrella for what’s expected for achievement ... we hadn’t had that. Now schools have had achievement plan.
Coming from Arizona and out of Columbine and all that, I realized all that they had done in the district back there, and, boy, we really needed to improve our safety procedures and practices. We knew lockdowns were not working. Pat Finnemore, our director of facilities, went and scoped out ALiCE training, what does this look like, and brought that back to the district. Again, it was a collaborative, team effort, but we all jumped on board to train for (any potential) active shooter in our buildings.
Another is our youth apprenticeships and we have Our Educators Rising program ... We’ve (asked) ‘How do we increase the diversity in education?’ Well, we have the students in our own backyard.
How have you prepared your administrative team for the challenges that lie ahead?
They’re all in their positions because of the passion they have for this great community and it goes back to that service-leadership style they all have and they want to serve our community of learners and staff to make sure everybody is reaching their highest potential. They, too, want to see success and they, too, want KUSD to be the No.1 school district, to be talked about in the state. They’re just very passionate about their roles and when you’re passionate about your role, you lead with care, compassion and direction.
If there’s one thing I think of to help them is to remember to look at the big picture while also focusing on details ... and making sure they stay together as a team. It’s been tough, the pandemic, on everybody. It has been extremely tough from all the way down in our school buildings to our custodians to our support professionals to our educators. When things get tough, stay together. I always say look behind because I really believe history is important, but always remember to keep driving forward.
What are some of your favorite moments as superintendent?
“Body by Jake” (actor and renowned fitness guru Jake Steinfeld) actually made a personal visit to Washington Middle School. We got the crowd all pumped up, the students all pumped up. How many people get to meet this star? This falls in line with what I’ve thought about and one of them is being involved at the school level to bring smiles and laughter.
I’ve been “kidnapped” for causes, dressed up in a shark costume, playing kickball outside. I remember being at Roosevelt Elementary. I had a skirt on and kicked off my heels so I started playing kickball with the kiddos. I engaged in Tug-O-War activities with the students. But then, they’d yell at me because they said I had more muscles than they did. And, most recently, dressing up as the “Cat in the Hat” and being introduced as “Dr. Sue” and (the kids) really think I’m Dr. Seuss.
What do you plan to do following your retirement?
I haven’t have much time to think about it because we’re really busy and focused on the “Better Together” 2021-22 plan (the instructional plan for the coming school year). If I had to sit back and think about it, think about what my dad had shared, it’s definitely spending time with my family; looking forward to being mom; looking forward to driving (my daughter) to summer gym ... Just having those moments to be able to be with her during the day, to take her to some other fun activities. She does some of the recreation activities — she plays tennis, swimming — and go watch her.
There are individuals reaching out across the state here and other areas of consideration for some opportunities. I will always be tied to education ... just because it’s in my heart, my passion. And I have a great passion for education in general and improving outcomes for all of the students in Wisconsin and/or elsewhere. This is why we’re here. I believe in our students. And I believe in achievement for all and closing the gaps. (There are) equity issues we have to tackle, whether it be in this city or whether it be in another city. in this state or whether it be out of the state. I don’t see myself in a different career path. Then again, you never know. I see myself remaining in some capacity serving in education.
What will you miss most about your time in Unified?
A: The relationships you build with the students. Many times, going into school buildings, teachers will say (to students), “Hey, do you know who this is?” And the (students) will say, “Yes, we know. That’s Dr. Sue.” When you think about seven years, these were sixth-graders at one point and they are now graduating. I’ve been with a group of students for a long time and knowing them.
I know I’ll miss talking to (staff and educators). I hear about their weddings, their grandkids ... and losing loved ones. It’s those relationships, this community is so invested in.