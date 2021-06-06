WATCH NOW: Out-going superintendent reflects on Kenosha Unified career, looks forward to next chapter

I’ve been “kidnapped” for causes, dressed up in a shark costume, playing kickball outside. I remember being at Roosevelt Elementary. I had a skirt on and kicked off my heels so I started playing kickball with the kiddos. I engaged in Tug-O-War activities with the students. But then, they’d yell at me because they said I had more muscles than they did. And, most recently, dressing up as the “Cat in the Hat” and being introduced as “Dr. Sue” and (the kids) really think I’m Dr. Seuss.

What do you plan to do following your retirement?

I haven’t have much time to think about it because we’re really busy and focused on the “Better Together” 2021-22 plan (the instructional plan for the coming school year). If I had to sit back and think about it, think about what my dad had shared, it’s definitely spending time with my family; looking forward to being mom; looking forward to driving (my daughter) to summer gym ... Just having those moments to be able to be with her during the day, to take her to some other fun activities. She does some of the recreation activities — she plays tennis, swimming — and go watch her.