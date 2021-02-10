WATCH NOW: Pandemic forces air quality improvements at KUSD; better ventilation filters installed

“Slowly they’ve been coming in. They are like gold. They are the same thing as buying hand sanitizer was back in May or toilet paper back in April,” he said. Despite its relative scarcity, according to Finnemore, the district is able to procure the much sought after filters because its size and purchasing power.

School Board member Rebecca Stevens, a committee member, has advocated that classrooms and Unified buildings promote plenty of fresh air, filtration and airflow, which the CDC has said reduces the risk of COVID-19 transmission. She was encouraged by the department’s efforts and appreciated the information “so, we could help put people’s minds at ease a little bit more on COVID, at least, with that one small piece,” she said.

Indoor air quality testing

Facilities crews are also testing the indoor air quality of all classrooms. That testing started last week and will continue for the next few weeks. While not mandated, the crews have conducted tests annually during what is considered the worst time of the year for indoor air quality.