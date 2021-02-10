WATCH NOW: Pandemic forces air quality improvements at KUSD; better ventilation filters installed

Indoor air quality in Kenosha Unified classrooms is expected to improve as a crews continue to install highly rated filters in ventilation systems to trap the smallest of particles, including airborne viruses.
About 65 percent of schools in the district have been upgraded to MERV 13 filters with a goal to install them in all remaining buildings later this month, according to district Facilities Director Patrick Finnemore.
MERV stands for minimum efficiency rating values. These filters meet a standard developed by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers. The greater the number, the smaller the particle captured by the filter. Ratings can range from one to 20, along with descriptions of particles filtered.
“We will have what is considered to be the ideal filter for COVID-19 in all of our schools by the end of February,” Finnemore said at the district’s facilities committee quarterly meeting Tuesday night.
Pandemic forces upgrades
In response to the pandemic last year, the district installed MERV 11 filters, which catch 90 percent of airborne particles, an upgrade from previous filters with 75 percent efficacy. Last fall, as the second wave of coronavirus infections surged, Finnemore ordered the even better MERV 13s, which trap 90 percent of particles plus airborne viruses, in accordance with the standards endorsed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Slowly they’ve been coming in. They are like gold. They are the same thing as buying hand sanitizer was back in May or toilet paper back in April,” he said. Despite its relative scarcity, according to Finnemore, the district is able to procure the much sought after filters because its size and purchasing power.
School Board member Rebecca Stevens, a committee member, has advocated that classrooms and Unified buildings promote plenty of fresh air, filtration and airflow, which the CDC has said reduces the risk of COVID-19 transmission. She was encouraged by the department’s efforts and appreciated the information “so, we could help put people’s minds at ease a little bit more on COVID, at least, with that one small piece,” she said.
Indoor air quality testing
Facilities crews are also testing the indoor air quality of all classrooms. That testing started last week and will continue for the next few weeks. While not mandated, the crews have conducted tests annually during what is considered the worst time of the year for indoor air quality.
“The colder it is, the worse the air quality is in space because no one’s going to open a door. Obviously, the windows are closed,” Finnemore said. The test results will be available on the district’s website later in the school year. He anticipates fewer people in classrooms this year will contribute to better air quality.
“One of the biggest pollutants in air quality is carbon dioxide. That’s an inverse to how much oxygen is in a space,” he said. “I think the numbers we’ll see this year will probably be a little better than a normal year.”
Hiring techs a concern
As the pandemic persists, Finnemore said he’s concerned about the future of hiring HVAC specialists and other facilities positions. His current four-member crew has an average age of 60, with several approaching retirement age. And there are two vacancies that have not been filled since 2019.
“The vacancy’s there because we don’t pay enough,” he said. Of the state’s largest school districts, Unified’s pay is at the bottom for facilities jobs. “If there’s a crisis in the facilities department, it’s filling these vacancies. So, to me, this has got to be a priority.”
Should the district outsource facilities services, it would pay market rates, which range from $150 to $175 per hour, including profit to companies that hire contract workers, compared with the district’s in-house wages of $40 an hour, Finnemore said.
District Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis said facilities and human resources leadership would meet to conduct a wage study that would also come before the board later this year.
“I would say we’d move forward on it as soon as we can,” she said.