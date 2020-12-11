WATCH NOW: Parent's petition calls on KUSD board to reinstate in-person learning choice

A parent of three students, two of whom are in special education programs, has initiated an online petition asking that the Kenosha Unified School Board allow families the choice for in-person learning in the new year.
Candice Ohm’s petition had garnered nearly 700 signatures, as of Friday, since she initiated it following the Tuesday night School Board meeting. During that meeting, Ohm and several parents spoke on the need for their children to have the option to attend school in the classroom.
“The goal of my petition is to show the board that we parents need to have a choice. This virtual learning is not best for all of our kids,” she said. “It is working for some kids, while others, it’s not. So the kids are not getting adequate education. The teachers are not able to see all of the students and I don’t know how the teachers can support all the students when they have so many.”
All Kenosha Unified schools transitioned to an exclusively virtual learning and instruction format on Nov. 30, which will remain in place until Jan. 8. Classes are set to resume on Jan. 11. The School Board made its Nov. 17 decision in an effort to stem the surge of community spread of COVID-19.
That decision also came on the heels of the county health director’s recommendation that all schools from kindergarten to colleges and universities, whether private or public, move entirely to virtual learning from Nov. 23 to Jan. 4. The Kenosha Education Association, the local teachers’ union, filed a class action grievance claiming the district had not done enough to ensure the safety of educators and students amid the pandemic.
Prior to the switch to the all-virtual format, Unified’s Return 2020 plan was in effect. That plan is a hybrid model that allowed for the choice of either in-person or virtual learning and instruction for students and teachers, respectively.
Worried about an extension
Ohm, who said she is a member of the KUSD Parents for Choice Facebook group, is concerned the School Board will continue to enforce the all-virtual learning format beyond Jan. 8.
“I strongly feel that they’re going to extend virtual learning and it’s not working,” Ohm said.
The board has not made a determination for extending the virtual format. However, it is expected to hold a meeting on Jan. 6 to discuss what Board President Tom Duncan said are possible alternatives to what is currently in the district’s 2020 Return plan. Duncan offered no details on what the alternatives would entail but said Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis and her administrative team would be vetting options to be presented at the meeting.
Tanya Ruder, Unified’s spokesperson, said she had not yet been made aware of any agenda items for the January meeting that detailed alternatives.
“We’re (the district) supposed to be coming back Jan. 11,” said Tanya Ruder, the district’s spokesperson. “If they (the board) need to have any further discussion, we need to be able to have them make that decision, with any choices or changes, because we have to have time to tell families before they’re expected to put their kids on a bus.”
Struggling to adapt
Ohm, who is unable to work due to disability, stays at home with her kids. She has set aside a bedroom as a dedicated classroom with three computers and three desks that are spaced apart.
As a single parent who has previously been employed, however, she asked what other single working mothers had asked repeatedly at board meetings. Many have said they struggled to find, let alone afford daycare.
“If I was working, how am I supposed to go to work when I’m supposed to be home with my kids?” she said. “If I were able to work, I would have to look into daycare.”
Ohm said two of her three children have individualized education plans for special education. Her oldest has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety; her youngest, she said, has autism and ADHD. They need to be in class interacting with teachers, she said.
“He can’t focus at all,” she said of her oldest. “(On Wednesday), he was in front of the class on Google Meets and he was banging his head on the desk because the work was so overwhelming.”
