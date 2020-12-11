WATCH NOW: Parent's petition calls on KUSD board to reinstate in-person learning choice

A parent of three students, two of whom are in special education programs, has initiated an online petition asking that the Kenosha Unified School Board allow families the choice for in-person learning in the new year.

Candice Ohm’s petition had garnered nearly 700 signatures, as of Friday, since she initiated it following the Tuesday night School Board meeting. During that meeting, Ohm and several parents spoke on the need for their children to have the option to attend school in the classroom.

“The goal of my petition is to show the board that we parents need to have a choice. This virtual learning is not best for all of our kids,” she said. “It is working for some kids, while others, it’s not. So the kids are not getting adequate education. The teachers are not able to see all of the students and I don’t know how the teachers can support all the students when they have so many.”

All Kenosha Unified schools transitioned to an exclusively virtual learning and instruction format on Nov. 30, which will remain in place until Jan. 8. Classes are set to resume on Jan. 11. The School Board made its Nov. 17 decision in an effort to stem the surge of community spread of COVID-19.