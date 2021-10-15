WATCH NOW: Parkside celebrates commons grand opening, announces family's $3M gift to fund scholarships

SOMERS — Jacqueline Velasco was once on a path to achieve her goal of attending college, making her parents proud without becoming a financial burden on them.
Velasco, who is studying nursing at the University of Wisconsin–Parkside, however, said there was a time when she had lost focus, worrying about what she said were the “wrong things.” Before long she lost sight of her dreams, she said. But she soon resolved to overcome her early failure not wanting to live in the shadow of the stereotypes heaped on Hispanic women of low-income backgrounds.
Having witnessed a family member struggle and die from cancer after eight years, she knew her vocation was in nursing. Amid the pandemic, her bedroom was her classroom — all her classes held virtually. The first person in her family to attend a university, however, she felt even more alone. She worked while going to school and was able to cover her first year of tuition, but wondered whether she could afford next year’s.
“Despite all the obstacles that year, I ended my first year of college with a 4.0 GPA,” she said to roaring applause during Thursday’s grand opening celebration of the Callahan Family Student Success & Learning Commons at Parkside’s newly-restored Wyllie Hall.
To her surprise, she received an e-mail from the university, that changed her life.
Velasco’s success was celebrated, as she was selected among the inaugural group of 40 who have been awarded scholarships as a result of a new program for Kenosha County students and students of color. At the gathering Chancellor Debbie Ford announced that the new Parkside scholarship program was a “game changer” initiated with a $3 million funding gift from the Callahan Family, including benefactors Patsy and Andy and their children. The Callahans were present among the dozens of faculty, students, alumni and supporters of Parkside who took part in the celebration.
Paying it forward
Ford, the first in her own family to graduate from college, said it was her dream that all graduates at the campus reach their full potential “while engaging in all that UW-Parkside has to offer inside and outside of the classroom.”
“I see my responsibility of paying it forward and making sure our students have the best learning environment and full access to high quality and transformative learning experiences,” Ford said. “I can tell you that the Callahans share in this dream. And, so today, it gives me great pride, pleasure and with great humility I am very proud to announce that the Callahan family is supporting UW-Parkside (with) an investment of $3 million to launch the Callahan Scholars. That deserves a round of applause.”
Andy Callahan, a UW-Parkside alumni, said he and his family is “excited and proud” to be part of the campus’ commitment to improve student retention and graduation rates for low-income students and students of color.
“We applaud Parkside and Chancellor Ford and her leadership for taking action and investing in resources and strategies to make changes in the environment at Parkside to support students,” he said. “We asked you what your dream was. You told us.”
New learning commons
The new scholarship program announcement coincided with the grand opening of the Callahan Family Student Success & Learning Commons located in Wyllie Hall, a $35.4 million state-funded project, on the west side of the Parkside campus. Student volunteers gave tours of the spaces that foster academic achievement but other aspects of campus life intended to help contribute to their overall success.
The commons include an academic resource center, a “career closet” and a host of support for students in need of accessibility on campus, international students and study abroad, financial aid/registrar and military veterans’ services. Furthermore, offices with learning and gathering spaces that had once been located in different areas of the campus, including the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs and the LGBTQ Resources Center among them, are all now located under one roof.
Velasco said now as a member of a student-centered scholarship program, she feels supported and is no longer alone in pursuing her dreams.
“Callahan Scholars has allowed us to reach out and engage in the community,” said Velasco. “It has also created a path toward success for us. With success focused on us, I no longer feel as if I have to figure it out by myself. I no longer feel like I will fail again.”
Callahan said he was asked by Willie Jude, the vice chancellor for university advancement, what his “why” was for giving back to the community.
“Jacky, your story right there,” he said, looking in her direction. “That’s the why.”