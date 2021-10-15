WATCH NOW: Parkside celebrates commons grand opening, announces family's $3M gift to fund scholarships

Velasco’s success was celebrated, as she was selected among the inaugural group of 40 who have been awarded scholarships as a result of a new program for Kenosha County students and students of color. At the gathering Chancellor Debbie Ford announced that the new Parkside scholarship program was a “game changer” initiated with a $3 million funding gift from the Callahan Family, including benefactors Patsy and Andy and their children. The Callahans were present among the dozens of faculty, students, alumni and supporters of Parkside who took part in the celebration.

Paying it forward

Ford, the first in her own family to graduate from college, said it was her dream that all graduates at the campus reach their full potential “while engaging in all that UW-Parkside has to offer inside and outside of the classroom.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I see my responsibility of paying it forward and making sure our students have the best learning environment and full access to high quality and transformative learning experiences,” Ford said. “I can tell you that the Callahans share in this dream. And, so today, it gives me great pride, pleasure and with great humility I am very proud to announce that the Callahan family is supporting UW-Parkside (with) an investment of $3 million to launch the Callahan Scholars. That deserves a round of applause.”