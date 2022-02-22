WATCH NOW: School Board candidates tackle mask mandate, lunch program, parents' rights at forum

Kenosha Unified School Board candidates addressed the district’s mandated mask policy, school lunches and parents’ rights, among other issues, at a Monday night candidate forum.

The hour-and-a-half-long session was coordinated by the district and moderated by the Kenosha News and featured candidates Jon Kim, Eric Meadows, Sam Roochnik and Kristine Schmaling, as well as incumbents Atifa Robinson and Rebecca Stevens. Those six are vying for three positions on the School Board in the April 5 election.

The top three vote-getters in that election will win seats on the board. Board members serve three-year terms, and each earns a $6,500 annual stipend.

During Monday night’s virtual forum, candidates answered questions from the many submitted by the public, as presented by Pete Wicklund, managing editor of the Kenosha News and moderator of the forum. The News solicited questions, which were selected by staff. The candidate forum can be viewed in its entirety at youtube.com/watch?v=3904FXgEr4I.

To mask or not to mask

Following brief introductions, the forum kicked off with a question that came as no surprise, as candidates responded to the district’s current mask mandate, which requires anyone entering its buildings to wear face coverings. Candidates also discussed the “Better Together” plan, which guides Unified’s day-to-day operations and protocols amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim, a Taekwondo grandmaster and owner of a local martial arts academy, said he believes parents should be able to decide whether their children wear masks. He said more harm has been done to kids medically than keeping them safe, and that masks should be optional.

Meadows didn’t hesitate to criticize the “Better Together” plan, calling it an “utter disaster” for the district and students.

“And I would advocate to end it immediately if I am elected to the board,” said Meadows, a project manager who has continually called for an end to the mask mandate.

Robinson, a nutrition administrator, said in the past that when contagious outbreaks — such as chickenpox — have occurred, schools have been able to decide what was in the best interest of students and everyone else to remain safe. Robinson said she could support a mask optional policy if other safety protocols were put in place, such as COVID-19 testing.

Under the “Better Together” plan, Robinson said the district has done a “great job” of managing health and safety.

Roochnik wasn’t convinced that masks necessarily work to prevent the spread of COVID, but if it means that students and teachers can have in-person instruction, he said he would be fine with masks.

“During the surges, I thought anything to avoid virtual learning, because the KUSD virtual learning platform is terrible,” said Roochnik, a former Unified math teacher who called for an optional mask policy. “It’s brutal on teachers and students alike.”

Schmaling, a registered nurse, said she is not in favor of masking.

“I feel like our children are being conditioned to wear masks. They are not at-risk,” she said. “They don’t have any co-morbidities.”

According to Schmaling, even with the use of N95 masks, she called such a mask requirement “abusive” to children and said it hinders socialization.

“To mask them is wrong,” Schmaling said.

Stevens, currently the longest-serving School Board member, said she supports the administration and the “Better Together” plan, even if she’s personally tired of wearing masks.

“Everybody is, like, COVID-fatigued, without a doubt. I am,” Stevens said. “I can’t stand it. ... I’m so tired of wearing masks. I can’t tell you how sick and tired I am of it.”

She said she is also a “citizen of this community” and recalls the advances that have led to vaccines for tuberculosis and smallpox, now considered eradicated.

Food safety

In recent months, students have brought the issue of the safety and quality of food served at school cafeterias to the forefront. Most candidates agreed the district ought to evaluate the vendor and others said student input is important.

Meadows said he’d like to find out where the district receives its food, transportation protocols and how food is heated, and that the issue needs immediate attention. He called for a full audit of the vendor.

“This needs to be another priority,” Meadows said.

Robinson called for an “across the board” evaluation of costs for how to serve every student and their food needs. She, too, called for an audit of vendors.

Roochnik said the district should consider longer lunch periods for students and offer the choice of an “open lunch period,” allowing those who qualify to leave campus to eat lunch elsewhere.

Schmaling said she, too, would seek an audit and wondered whether federal ESSER funds could be used “to help with nutrition” for students. She wants to hear from students about solutions.

“I think it’s very important for each student to be nutritionally sound,” Schmaling said. “To be able to sustain yourself through a day of learning, you need to be nutritionally balanced.”

Stevens encouraged student input on school lunches.

“I’m not opposed to figuring out a way for open lunch or Door Dash for the high school students if they have an opportunity, because they need that chance to feel like they’re in an open campus,” she said.

Kim wondered whether the school lunch program could “come back to the community” in such a way that a local, rather than a federal source, provides the food at schools. He also suggested a food service course for students.

Parental rights

Several of the submitted questions underscored “parental rights” and involvement in the curriculum, along with restrictions on audio/visual media, and addressed the banning of books.

Robinson said she understood that parents might not want their children to be exposed to certain materials in the classroom or the school library. Waivers should be allowed in those cases, she said, and communication with parents about the materials is key.

Roochnik said while teachers and students are on the frontlines of education, “fixing” the education system cannot be done without parents and community involvement.

“Because if we don’t we, will be unable to address many of the issues that go beyond our local boards,” he said.

Roochnik said his initial reaction is to oppose the banning of books, but “there has to be a conversation with community and the educators.”

Schmaling, meanwhile, said she believes curriculum transparency is very important.

“Parents put a lot of investment into their children, and they want them to be safe,” she said. “They send their kids to school, and they trust it will be safe for them and a safe learning environment.”

Schmaling said the materials also have to be appropriate to age levels.

“If there are books in the library that are teaching second-graders inappropriate social-emotional learning, that’s not something that we should be doing,” she said. “The common goal is we should feel like you can send your kids to school, and they’re not going to be harmed by what they’re reading or what they’re experiencing, or what they’re told.”

Stevens said information on curriculum and books for each grade level is available for review at the district’s Educational Support Center. She said over the years, she hasn’t experienced complaints about many books.

“It seems to be a new topic recently,” Stevens said. “I think some of it is misunderstandings, possibly. Maybe the parents don’t want those lessons taught.

“But you have to remember, we’re public education. We have a very diverse group of people that attend our schools.”

Kim said parents often fulfill more than one stakeholder role in education.

“And the idea that maybe they should have a stronger voice in what happens is fair,” he said.

Kim also called for making the books and curriculum “as transparent as possible” so parents can make an informed decision about how their children are being educated, instead of being indoctrinated, he said.

Meadows, meanwhile, said parental rights is the main reason he became involved as a candidate for election. He criticized the current board for canceling meetings when “too many parents” turn out and disagree with them.

“Those parents have a right to be represented on this board,” Meadows said. “And, right now, there’s a lot of people on this board who don’t want to listen to parents, and that has to change, because the parents have that right to direct the learning of their children.”

