WATCH NOW: Student-led forum for Kenosha Unified School Board candidates to give voice to youth education issues

On a late winter afternoon that felt more like spring, a group of Kenosha Unified high school students were working indoors at the Kenosha Area Business Alliance’s training center planning a pre-election event like no other.

They were preparing a live, student-led forum for Kenosha Unified School Board candidates to be held March 29 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Lincoln Middle School Auditorium, 6729 18th Ave.

It is being organized by the Youth Town Hall leadership cohort through Building Our Future, a local nonprofit organization with the goal of helping children succeed.

Running for School Board are challengers Jon Kim, Eric Meadows, Sam Roochnik and Kristine Schmaling and incumbents Atifa Robinson and Rebecca Stevens. Each are vying for at-large board positions, with the top three vote-getters elected to three-year terms.

Planning the forum

For the past few weeks, the students have been strategizing and running through logistics of everything from the forum’s agenda to live streaming and video recording of the event, which will be open to the public.

The 11-member group represents students from Bradford and Tremper high schools, Indian Trail High School and Academy, and Harborside and LakeView Technology academies.

Students will be in charge of nearly every aspect of the forum, including which questions will be asked under a strict time limit.

Bradford student Marciara Fuller, a member of the planning group, said it’s important the event is student-led because often their voices can go unheard.

“But now, with this new generation, with everyone speaking up, I feel it is important we’re having this student-led because I think it’s important we put in our voice for what’s going to be our future, who’s going to be in control of us,” she said. “If they don’t have our viewpoint, they’re not going to know what our wants and needs are to fulfill those and make change.”

Ariana Ervin, who attends Bradford, said too often youth are “put into this box” and told they’re too young to make a difference. It is important, she said, that the candidates hear them.

COVID, curriculum, lunches

While the specific questions are still being formed, Benjamin Rothove, who attends Tremper, said the group is focusing on a number of themes.

“We hope to address issues, such as coronavirus policy, how we need to allocate funds (for schools), how we need to change or address what we have in our curriculum currently,” he said.

Concerns have also been raised by students and parents about moldy and bad tasting school lunches, including talking about this to the School Board.

DaRon Green said students will be questioning the candidates about district policies, such as the dress code, which he believes have unfairly targeted youths wearing do-rags and hair nets to school.

“You don’t see a lot of people wearing that except African Americans,” said Green, a Bradford student.

Making a difference

The planning group includes students who are 18 and are eligible to vote in the upcoming election.

But members are also keenly aware of the public’s perception that young people don’t care about elections, especially if they’re not yet eligible to vote, or even if they do that they may be wasting their time trying to make a difference.

That’s not always the case, said Harborside’s Kayla Mitchell. People will listen if young people are willing to take the time to show adults they care about shaping the future, especially one that gives them the opportunity to achieve success, she said.

“Even the others who aren’t eligible to vote, we still have a voice and we can persuade others to get out there to vote. For example, my mother never votes for School Board candidates, but due to me being in this cohort and telling her all about it, she is going out to vote,” said Mitchell, who was recently named the 2022 Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha.

Selecting the organizers

Brandon Morris, manager for community engagement and college readiness with Building Our Future, has been facilitating the forum planning sessions. He set out to recruit student leaders through a video shared on social media to get the word out. He also visited several high schools to talk directly with students.

By the day of the forum, the group will have been together for three months, learning about the local School Board and building community awareness.

“It’s a phenomenal group. These kids are very actively engaged in different clubs,” said Morris, who also coaches basketball at Tremper High School. “These kids are amazing.”

Encouraging civic engagement is among the main reasons the organization “continues to be intentional” about youth involvement in the process, he said.

Morris, a 2001 graduate of St. Joseph High School, knows that first hand, having participated in youth empowerment programs, including the popular Spring Break College Tour, while in high school.

“We’ve got to have these youth at the table because their lived experiences count for something. If we don’t get the youth involved for decisions or around decisions that directly affect them, then what are we doing?” Morris said. “We can learn so much from these kids.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.