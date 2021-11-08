WATCH NOW: Thompson praises ongoing efforts at UW-Parkside

Thompson stayed with that “dream” theme when he answered a question from a student about advice he could offer to future graduates.

“Graduation is always a time of renewal,” he said. “Graduation is a time when you look back and say, ‘I did something, I accomplished something, I got educated, I put myself through school.’

“It’s a time of recollection of all the study hours and all the things you have done. But more importantly, now that you have that education, you have that passport for whatever you want to do in life.”

Thompson added that advice he often gives when he speaks at graduations is to never settle for anything but what a student wants to achieve.

Had he taken “no” for an answer, Thompson said he never would have ventured into public office. He is the longest-serving governor in Wisconsin history, serving in that office from January 1987 to February 2001, and is the only person to be elected four times.

Thompson also served as the secretary of Health and Human Services in the cabinet of President George W. Bush.