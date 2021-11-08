WATCH NOW: Thompson praises ongoing efforts at UW-Parkside

SOMERS — Former governor and current UW System President Tommy Thompson was in an especially jovial mood on a recent Thursday afternoon.
Thompson, who made a visit to the UW-Parkside campus Oct. 28 to celebrate the news the school had reached a 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate, spent several minutes with students during a question-and-answer session inside the library.
Sporting a green Parkside polo and gifted teal and green socks as part of the university’s “Brats and Socks for Shots” campaign, Thompson addressed the students and faculty in attendance on a number of topics.
Thompson said he’s always interested in finding ways to improve each of the state’s 26 campuses.
“You have tremendous capabilities (here),” he said. “I would like to expand the graduate schools to have more students. I would like to have more courses down here. I would like to expand the physical buildings and improve them.
“I would also like to see some of the property that we have here going into joint ventures with the university,” Thompson said. “You have all this beautiful space. We have the opportunity to improve it (through) joint ventures, keep the land and also develop (other ways) so we can get more dollars, more resources, so we can expand this wonderful university to its fullest. That’s my dream.”
Thompson stayed with that “dream” theme when he answered a question from a student about advice he could offer to future graduates.
“Graduation is always a time of renewal,” he said. “Graduation is a time when you look back and say, ‘I did something, I accomplished something, I got educated, I put myself through school.’
“It’s a time of recollection of all the study hours and all the things you have done. But more importantly, now that you have that education, you have that passport for whatever you want to do in life.”
Thompson added that advice he often gives when he speaks at graduations is to never settle for anything but what a student wants to achieve.
Had he taken “no” for an answer, Thompson said he never would have ventured into public office. He is the longest-serving governor in Wisconsin history, serving in that office from January 1987 to February 2001, and is the only person to be elected four times.
Thompson also served as the secretary of Health and Human Services in the cabinet of President George W. Bush.
“Don’t let anybody ever say you can’t do it,” Thompson said. “And if they say you can’t do it, I always tell them, ‘Just get the hell out of my way, and I’ll show you I can do it.’
“I would have never run for public office if I would have listened to all the naysayers. Every time I was going to run for something, I believed in myself. Don’t let anybody stand in your way.”
Thompson was hired as the UW System president in June of last year — but it took persistence for him to take the job, as he twice turned it down.
But now that he’s in that position, Thompson said he’s thankful he offered his services.
“I’m so happy I did,” he said. “I never expected to be president of the (system). I’m happy that I did, because it’s a great system. We have 167,000 students, we graduate 37,000 students every year, and for the next five years, they stay in Wisconsin, building Wisconsin.
“We have 26 campuses, 13 universities, we have 40,000 employees. We’re a $6 billion operation. For every dollar we get from the State of Wisconsin, we return 24 dollars. That’s a heck of an investment. We are the best asset next to our people that we have in Wisconsin. I mean that sincerely. I want this university to grow and expand, and I want to give more resources.”