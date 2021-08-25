WATCH NOW/UPDATE: School Board scheduled to reconvene virtually on Thursday

More than 60 people had signed up to speak on the mask proposal, with about two thirds who came in person. The remaining hopeful speakers opted to address the board virtually.

As it turned out, no one was able to speak on the issue on Tuesday as the board adjourned the meeting. On Wednesday, School Board President Yolanda Santos Adams said the board meeting would be restarted as an virtual meeting to take place at 7 p.m. Thursday. Adams said there was not enough time to arrange to hold the the meeting at a larger venue, such as, a high school auditorium. Indian Trail High School and Academy had been an option.

“We need to get through that agenda and we don’t have enough time because they are getting ready for school and the building is full and we need more than a day to move the school board meeting to an offsite,” she said. “We need to make a decision on the Better Together Plan and we need to make it sooner than later.”