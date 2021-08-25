 Skip to main content
Kenosha Unified School District

WATCH NOW/UPDATE: School Board scheduled to reconvene virtually on Thursday

The Tuesday, Aug. 24, meeting of the Kenosha Unified School Board came to a sudden halt before it could even begin as a throng of demonstrators objected to having to move into crowd overflow rooms.

Most of the demonstrators were parents in opposition to the administration’s proposal that would require masks for staff and students in grades 3K to 6.

Most of the demonstrators were parents who opposed the administration's proposal to require masks for staff and students in grades 3K to 6.

Most of the demonstrators were parents who opposed the administration’s proposal to require masks for staff and students in grades 3K to 6.

Many in the standing-room only crowd were prompted to attend by Amanda Nedweski, of Pleasant Prairie, the leader of the newly formed Moms for Liberty. She urged those in attendance to be respectful when people are speaking. Nedweski, who has voiced her opposition to mask mandates at the school district and city levels, said she did not want a repeat in Kenosha of what occurred at an Aug. 9 meeting of the Burlington Area School District Board.

The Burlington board suspended public comments at its meeting as the crowd heckled board members. Speakers were interrupted, including by their own supporters. A majority of that school board adjourned from an auditorium to another part of the high school. The parents who remained and two members of the board held their own meeting, until police told them they had to leave.

“Everybody wants to be heard. Everyone in this room wants to be heard whether we agree with them or not,” Nedweski said at the KUSD meeting on Tuesday, telling audience members to give the thumbs up sign if they agreed or thumbs down, if they did not. “Keep comments civil.”





More than 60 people had signed up to speak on the mask proposal, with about two thirds who came in person. The remaining hopeful speakers opted to address the board virtually.

As it turned out, no one was able to speak on the issue on Tuesday as the board adjourned the meeting. On Wednesday, School Board President Yolanda Santos Adams said the board meeting would be restarted as an virtual meeting to take place at 7 p.m. Thursday. Adams said there was not enough time to arrange to hold the the meeting at a larger venue, such as, a high school auditorium. Indian Trail High School and Academy had been an option.

“We need to get through that agenda and we don’t have enough time because they are getting ready for school and the building is full and we need more than a day to move the school board meeting to an offsite,” she said. “We need to make a decision on the Better Together Plan and we need to make it sooner than later.”

The KUSD Administration proposal comes as school boards throughout the country debate whether to require mask use again amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. This is particularly critical in areas where vaccination rates are low. Adding fuel to the debate are national guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control that include universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff and students 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status.

Under the KUSD proposal, masks would be “required for students in grades 3K-6 and staff instructing grades 3K-6 until children under the age of 12 have the ability to be fully vaccinated.” Currently, no authorized vaccine is available for this age group.

Crowded room

At Tuesday’s meeting, Adams announced that the meeting would take place once members of the audience who were not seated in chairs that were spaced about 3 feet apart moved into crowd overflow rooms or into the hallway. The crowd was told they could watch or hear the meeting from just outside the board room or on monitors.

Adams said the meeting would not begin until “we have social distancing” in the room, a statement that brought forth loud jeers and booing.

“The rioters can be together, but the civil stay,” said one woman, referring to protests in Kenosha last year, as many in the crowd nodded.

“Where was the proactive thought to hold this meeting elsewhere if we knew there were going to be people showing up?” asked John Bush, School Board member Todd Price’s campaign manager. Bush had earlier been an applicant for the School Board to fill a vacancy left by Dan Wade, who resigned last month for health reasons.

A woman’s voice rang out: “Anyone wanting to leave the room, leave now.”

No one left. The board, which usually initiates the Pledge of Allegiance before starting its regular business watched as the crowd sang “The Star Spangled Banner.” They then shouted the pledge to a crescendo of wildly enthusiastic whistles and applause.

Some board members and staff stood with their hand over their hearts, while others remained seated for the pledge.

When it became clear people would not move to the overflow rooms, Adams and other board members stood up and left the room. Board member Tony Garcia, who has often expressed that he does not favor mask mandates, remained seated for a time.

The crowd then chanted “Resign! Resign! Resign!” repeatedly and some called out “Cowards!” as board members filed out and then were escorted by Kenosha Police officers as they exited the building.

Crowd continues meeting

The meeting of parent protesters who had come to oppose the proposed mask mandate, however, continued. Nedweski promoted her new group as a “non-partisan, non-profit group” whose mission is to “hold local officials accountable for decisions affecting our children,” she said.

“I heard someone say, `A great awakening is usually preceded by a rude awakening,’” she said. She explained that in 2020, parents found themselves faced with lock down and mandates in a “massive, rude awakening.”

“Ironically, school boards across the country, while masking our kids, found that their hidden motives and operational methods were being unmasked by us,” she said. “By the great awakening.

“Today, it’s about masks. Tomorrow, it’s about isolating and segregating the unvaccinated,” she added. “We are going to eat away at the unwanted, unwarranted and often unscrupulous tactics officials put in place while we trusted them to protect our interests and our children.”

Recalling board members

Jackie Niccolai, another parent, called on residents to be part of a recall of School Board members and called for people interested in running for office. According to Nedweski, at least 13,000 signatures would be needed for that to happen.

Board members eligible to be recalled include Adams, Rebecca Stevens and Garcia. School Board members Mary Modder, Todd Battle, Todd Price and Atifa Robinson can not be recalled as they have all been seated either by re-election, election or appointment for less than a year. State law provides that board members can be recalled but only after they have served the first year of their term. Modder and Battle were re-elected in April with Price who was recently appointed to the board. The terms of Stevens and Garcia expire in April next year. The term of Adams term ends in April 2023.

Adams said she and others on the board were prepared to “hear out everyone” who wanted to speak on Tuesday.

“We were actually ready to listen to all 60 or 62 or whatever the number was who signed up to speak. If we were going to stay there until midnight, we were going to stay until midnight,” she said late Wednesday. “We were going to be there and listen to people because we knew how passionate they are about this.”

Prior to the scheduled board meeting, Adams said that administration leadership team members and Kenosha Police officers had been instructed to direct people to the overflow rooms.

“The people who were asked by our security (to go to the rooms) refused to do that,” she said.

Averting “super-spreader event”

Adams said it wasn’t the number of people who turned up that she and board members were concerned about. She was concerned with the lack of social distancing and the fact that almost all of those attending the meeting in person were not masked, which currently isn’t a requirement.

“When I saw people standing-room only in there and they had already been asked by the security officers, by Interim Chief of School Leadership Bill Haithcock, and then when I asked them and nobody was budging, I didn’t feel it was safe,” she said. “I mentioned to board members before the meeting I was not going to start the meeting if people were together standing all over the place, because we don’t want to have a superspreader event at a board meeting.”

Price noted there were a handful of those who moved to the overflow room, but accused organized groups, including Moms for Liberty, as being “the ones who organized to shut the meeting down.”

“They succeeded. They shut it down. We didn’t shut it down,” Price said. “They prevented other folks who also may have wanted, from a different position, to have their voices heard. There were some who don’t like masks and some who do like masks. We had a very good conversation plan, and it didn’t happen.”

Thursday night meeting information:

To watch Thursday’s meeting go to https://www.youtube.com/kenoshaschools

The board agenda for this meeting is available online at: www.kusd.edu/board-education/regular-school-board-meeting-agendas.

Virtual views and commenting by the public is available via Google Meet, which requires users to have the Google browser installed, for all regular and special School Board meetings. Individuals can sign up to speak at the virtual meeting online, or they can call the Superintendent’s office at 262-359-6172. All requests to speak virtually must be received by 4 p.m. August 26, 2021. Virtual speakers will be sent a link to the Google Meet. Participants are encouraged to review School Board Policy 8870 – Public Participation at School Board Meetings.