Westosha Central High School Class of 1972 50th class reunion planned for Oct.1

Westosha Central High School Class of 1972 50th class reunion is scheduled to be held Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Brat Stop. For more information, contact Susan Krieger Cesnovar at sucesno@gmail.com.
