Westosha Central Varsity Dance Team completes memorable year

The Westosha Central Varsity Dance Team is celebrating the end of a memorable season of competition.

Unfortunately we did not place at the state competition held Feb. 5th at the La Crosse Center. But Head Coach Tara Fikejs said the team had its best performance on that floor and so many memories were made.

"After last year, we weren’t sure what to expect for this season; however, thankfully our season looked more 'normal' this year,” Fikejs continued.

Fikejs said the team started its competition season in November, and it just finished at the beginning of February.

"We had some great competitions leading into Regionals with placings ranging from 1st to 4th place," Fikejs said. "Last year, the dance team qualified for State for the first time in school history; however, State was held virtually and our entry was recorded from Regionals."

This year, the team qualified again, placing fifth in D2 Pom in the Southern Region. Sophomore Mady Smith was selected as a finalist for the D-1 All State Team.

"This time, the team got to travel to the Lacrosse Center and compete on the State floor," Fikejs said. "It was such a great day, and gave their best performance of the season. Although the team did not place at State, it was a day full of firsts and memories. This team is definitely one to watch and has a very exciting future ahead of them."

Alicia Fikejs assisted her mom, Tara, in coaching the team.

Team members are: Sophomores: Ava Craig, Samantha Erber, Madison Keeter, Ava Miller, Sienna Reid, Gwendolyn Sheen and Mady Smith; Juniors: Elizabeth Dietz and Gabby Eppers. Seniors: Elizabeth Gayhart (manager) Anastasia Lukasiewicz, Emma Brandt (captain).

