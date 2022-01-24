Wheatland Center School' students plan Future Cities; projects well received at regional competition

A team of Wheatland Center School students placed in the top five at the regional Future City Competition for the third year out of the last four.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, three teams from Wheatland Center participated in STEMForward’s Wisconsin Regional Future City Competition. The Future City Competition is a rigorous project using engineering concepts. Students participate as teams, guided by an educator and a volunteer STEM mentor. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

Wheatland’s Ville des Pomme team placed 4th overall in this year’s competition as well as receiving two additional special awards. The team received Exemplary Model honors from the American Society of Civil Engineers and Best Project Planning honors from the Project Management Institute for their model and project plan, consisting of four parts: Setting goals, creating a schedule, conducting team check-ins, and reflecting on the project.

Wheatland’s second team, Power Peaks, also received a special award for Best Waste Management and Recycling Facility from the American Public Works Association.

This year 49 teams competed from all over southeastern Wisconsin. After a day of virtual meetings, students waited for the results. The top five teams met for another round of Q&A and judging with a different panel of expert judges for a chance to go to Washington, DC.

“It was another year of perseverance for our students. The students were excited to go to the Future City Competition in person, but a week before the event there was a decision to make it virtual due to the spike of COVID cases in the area,” said Wheatland Center teacher Kandi Horton. “I couldn’t be prouder of the students’ resiliency and positive attitudes throughout the past couple of years.”

A rigorous project

Teams spend approximately four months creating cities that could exist at least 100 years in the future. Each city must incorporate a solution to a design challenge that changes each year.

Wheatland teams began in September using the engineering design process and project management cycle to write an essay, put together a Google slide presentation on different aspects of their city, make a project plan, create a model of their future city to scale, and create a video presentation. Students then met virtually with a panel of expert judges from various engineering disciplines for a Q&A session about their city.

The theme for this year’s challenge was creating a waste-free city using principles of a circular economy. Students had to think about how to design out waste and pollution, keep products and materials in use, and regenerate natural systems in their waste-free cities. Teams used ideas such as recycling plastic into insulation and bricks for houses, using glass cullet for landscaping and golf course sand traps, and creating biomass energy facilities to provide energy from waste for powering their cities.

Student reaction

“Future City has helped me gain lots of knowledge about how cities function and about different engineering fields,” Wheatland 8th grader Abby daSilva said. “Being able to plan a big project and see my ideas come to life has been a valuable experience for me over the past two years. I learned so many new concepts.”

First-year participant and 6th grader Jaxon Morehouse commented, “We worked a lot on our research and writing skills, and learned about different concepts like cultured meat and waste-to-energy. I enjoyed working on building the model.”

“I learned a lot about recycling processes and how to work as a team,” added 6th grader Bennett Fuoss. “I also learned about compromising with my team about decision making and setting goals.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0