Wheatland Center School

Wheatland Center students have artwork and writings published

Wheatland students whose work is included in the Southern Lakes Anthology are: Back row (left to right), Ari Stephens, Caden Ori, Mackenzie Idell, Kaci Peters, Grace Snyder, Haven Young and Roy Micke; Middle row (left to right), Mattaline Konrad, Areti Stamayannos, Isabelle Gaynor, Elaina Hetland, Mya Biedrzycki, Cambree Lois, Isobel Scherer, Sophie Larsen, Valerie Defilippo and Abigail DaSilva; Front row (left to right), Giulietta Gere, Jack Neal, Wren Hawkins, Josephine Augustyn, Vincent Syreini and Averie Schmaling Not pictured Caden Singleton, Rylee Warren and Aija Zelenko.

 Submitted photo

Congratulations to the talented young authors and artists at Wheatland Center School who recently participated in the Southern Lakes Anthology writing project. The theme of this year’s anthology project was “Unstoppable."

Student work was judged on clarity and message, creativity/originality, technical skill and presentation, and overall quality. Wheatland had 21 pieces chosen for publication. Thank you to all students in grades third through eighth that participated in this project.

Seventh grader Haven Young received special recognition this year. In addition to having her artwork titled “Always” published in this year’s anthology, it will be showcased on the front cover. Sixth grader Mackenzie Idell also received special recognition this year by having the opportunity to read her poem at a reception in Whitewater in May.

A special congratulations to the following students that had their work selected for publication in the anthology:

Third grade:

● Giulietta Gere for her illustrated writing titled “Seed of Joy”

● Jack Neal for his poetry titled “Time is Change”

● Averie Schmaling for her illustrated writing titled “Rollercoaster Emotions”

Fourth grade:

● Josephine Augustyn for her illustrated writing titled “Gone”

● Wren Hawkins for her illustrated writing titled “Keep On Going”

Fifth grade:

● Mattaline Konrad for her art titled “Nature Girl”

Sixth grade:

● Mya Biedrzycki for her illustrated writing titled “A Girl in War”

● Isabelle Gaynor for her poetry titled “I Am Me”

● Elaina Hetland for her poetry titled “Setbacks”

● Mackenzie Idell for her poetry titled “They Endure”

● Cambree Lois for her poetry titled “The Girl I Want To Be”

● Areti Stamayannos for her prose titled “I Can”

● Rylee Warren for her prose titled “Impossible or I’m Possible”

Seventh grade:

● Roy Micke for his illustrated writing titled “Galactic Minds”

● Caden Ori for his illustrated writing titled “The Cycle”

● Isobel Scherer for her art titled “Equality Through The Pride”

● Haven Young for her art titled “Always”

Eighth grade:

● Sophie Larsen for her art titled “The Balancing Boulder”

● Kaci Peters for her poetry titled “I Am and I Will”

● Grace Snyder for her art titled “Words Can Burn”

● Ari Stephens for his prose titled “The Fault”

In addition to having their piece published, students will receive a copy of the publication at a reception in Whitewater this coming May.

