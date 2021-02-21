 Skip to main content
Wheatland Center students place in Future City competition
Wheatland Center School

WHEATLAND — A team of Wheatland Center School students brought home a top five finish at the first virtual Future City competition.

Two teams from Wheatland  participated in a virtual version of the STEMForward’s Wisconsin Regional Future City competition on Jan. 30. It is a rigorous project using engineering concepts through five deliverables.

Students participate as teams, guided by an educator and a volunteer STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) mentor. Teams spend approximately four months creating cities that could exist at least 100 years in the future. Each city must incorporate a solution to a design challenge that changes each year.

Wheatland teams started in September using the engineering design process and project management cycle to compose an essay, put together a Google slide presentation on different aspects of their city, make a project plan, create a model of their Future City to scale, and create a video presentation in lieu of the in-person competition.

Students met virtually with a panel of expert judges from various engineering disciplines for a Q&A session about their city.

This year 42 teams competed in the regional. After a morning of virtual meetings answering all types of questions from moon resources to innovative technologies and creative engineering to sustain life on the moon, students waited for the results of their scores on all deliverables.

The top five teams met for another round of Q&A and judging with an alternate panel of expert judges for an opportunity to go to Washington, D.C.

“This year was quite a different experience due to COVID and our hybrid scheduling at school. Students had to find creative ways to meet in small groups in order to complete the project. They succeeded in a big way given the circumstances,” said 7th and 8th-grade teacher Kandi Horton, who has led this project for the past five years at Wheatland. “Students were able to build their skills in communication, writing, science, and social studies as well as learn about future career options in STEM related fields. I am glad students were able to still participate virtually.”

