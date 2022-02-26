Wheatland mathletes compete at regional meet

Wheatland Center School students were ready for an extra challenge at the Math Meet that was held at the Kenosha County Center on Jan. 11. Students in grades fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth competed against 28 other math students from eight different schools.

Three Wheatland students scored in the top 10 within their grade level. Tyson Meracle placed ninth overall in fifth grade. Jaxon Morehouse placed fourth overall in sixth grade. Andrew Gerlach placed eighth overall in eighth grade.

Members of the fifth and sixth-grade team were: Mila Coe, Billy Gauger, Tyson Meracle, Gavin Snyder, Adam Crane, Elaina Hetland, Jaxon Morehouse, and Mackenzie Whitaker.

Members of the seventh- and eighth-grade team were: Genevieve Bruzas, Bishop Coe, Stella Kohlhagen, Brooklyn Severson, Emily Bush, Andrew Gerlach, Cooper Pappadakis, and Kaci Peters.

Congratulations to these students for their efforts on the individual events and teamwork throughout the day.

