Wheatland students determined to stay afloat in STEAM cardboard boat challenge

Wheatland Center School students hit the water on the lake at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park on Sept. 23 to take up their latest STEAM challenge. The mission: build a vessel out of cardboard capable of supporting at least one person to follow a 25-yard race course.

The directions stated “This is not a model! This is an actual passenger carrying vessel! It must have sides and look like a boat — no raft or surfboard style vessels.” What resulted was a design challenge that takes a lot of problem solving, teamwork and possibly a personal flotation device.

After learning about the structure of cardboard, and the important parts of a boat, students used the design process to create their craft. They formed small groups and begin making their models come to life with a real world performance objective with consequences. Either the boat floats, or they get wet.

Megan Zirbel, Middle School STEAM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) coordinator, said this about the challenge: “This project allows for students to capitalize on their strengths while learning important skills. Group members learn to effectively communicate ideas, problem solve as designs do not meet expectations, and compromise while working toward a common goal — getting their boat to float and win.”