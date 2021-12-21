Wilmot DECA students post impressive results at district competition

On Saturday, Dec. 18th, Wilmot High School brought nine students to the Southeastern Wisconsin DECA District 6 competition at Case High School in Mount Pleasant. DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management.

More than 450 students from 15 area high schools participated by taking online tests and performing role plays in front of judges. There were 25 different occupational series events for students to choose from.

Five Wilmot competitors were recognized on stage and earned medals for role play scenarios and cluster exams in occupational series events:

Freshman Genevieve Spencer earned a medal for her written exam score on Principles of Hospitality & Tourism.

Jacob Camacho earned 4th place honors in the economics written test.

Brandon Henderson earned 4th place honors in the entrepreneurship individual series event.

Owen Brandt and Riley Leahy took second place in sports and entertainment team decision making.

Other participating team members included Mitchel Norvalls, Cael Handorf, Paige Runge and Arabella Smits.

Several Wilmot students plan to attend the Wisconsin DECA State Career Development Conference in February at the Grand Geneva Resort in Lyons. Community members are needed to judge at the state conference on Feb. 22-23. Those interested can register at www.tinyurl.com/widecajudge22.