Wilmot High School DECA posts impressive results at career development conference

The Wilmot High School DECA club took part in the Wisconsin DECA State Career Development Conference in Lake Geneva in late February.

The participating students were Riley Leahy, Owen Brandt, Genevieve Spencer, Arabella Smits, Josiah Reinholz, Brandon Henderson, Cael Handorf, and Jacob Camacho-Running.

Adviser Marissa Huff said the students represented Wilmot High School in a positive and professional manner and gained a lot of experience competing with more than 900 students from around the entire state.

Freshman Genevieve Spencer was recognized on stage and earned a medal for one of her role-play events in the category of Principles of Hospitality and Tourism.

Junior Jacob Camacho-Running also got on stage and took home a medal for his cluster exam in the Human Resource Management category.

Sophomore Josiah Reinholz was a finalist (top 10) with his Integrated Marketing Campaign-Product project and presentation.

Wilmot DECA was also recognized for its community service "Trick or Can" participation and contributions.

DECA, formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America, prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.

