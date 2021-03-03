Wilmot High School team participating virtually in academic decathlon state championship

WILMOT — The Wilmot High School Academic Decathlon team is scheduled to compete in the state decathlon Thursday and Friday this week. Although the format is different, team coach Don Serkowski says the goal remains the same — win a state championship and qualify for the national decathlon held at the end of April.

This year the 20 Wisconsin teams which qualified for state will be competing virtually from their respective high schools instead of together in the Wisconsin Dells, as is tradition in normal times.

The excitement however is still very palpable among the Panther decathletes, Serkowski said. “Their nerves are starting to show this past week, that’s for sure. Our state director Janelle Bailey and all the volunteers are definitely creating an incredible and meaningful competition,” he said.

The team has some lofty goals that seem within reach, which Serkowski said is "truly amazing" under the circumstances.

“I’ve seen a lot of grit, a lot of tenacity, and a lot of support between each of these amazing students," Serkowski said. "It would have been completely understandable if they just didn’t have the same fire as in year’s past. To the contrary, they might even turn out to be the very best complete team our program has yet produced. It speaks a ton about them as individuals.”