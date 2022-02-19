Wilmot High School unveils Liam Cowand memorial bench, scholarship

WILMOT — A memorial bench dedicated to Wilmot Union High School Next Steps Transitions Program graduate Liam Cowand was unveiled Wednesday and a scholarship in his name was announced.

“Liam had the biggest heart and the best personality,” Brian Hopkins, program coordinator, said when making the announcement at an open house Wednesday, choking back his tears.

“Liam was a one-of-a-kind young man.” Hopkins continued. “He was smart, witty, funny and always loved playing pranks on his teachers. Liam was an advocate for his classmates and someone the rest of the class looked up to and respected.”

Liam, who had ataxia telangiectasia (AT), a rare condition that affects several systems of the body, including the nervous and immune systems, died Feb. 26, 2021, at age 19. He was a member of the first Next Steps graduating class in 2020.

A larger-than-life poster of Liam hangs on the wall above the memorial bench, made possible by financial support from Wilmot Key Club and students in the school’s construction and algebra classes. The engraving on the bench reads, “Love more, Smile More, Be Happy,” in addition to Liam’s name and graduation year.

Liam’s parents, Jessica and Phillip Cowand, present for Wednesday’s announcement, said they were looking for a way to give back to the school for the love and support provided to their son while he was a student there.

“They took such good care of Liam and were his friends,” Jessica Cowand, said. “When he was in this space Liam felt normal. The teachers, the students, and the aids that come in and help, they make these kids fell like they’re part of the whole, instead of a subgroup all on their own, which is hard to find for kids with special needs.”

A legacy for the future

The Liam F. Cowand Memorial Scholarship will support Wilmot Union High School seniors who will pursue a degree in special education, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech and language therapy.

“Liam had such a close relationship with all of his teachers and this scholarship will help a college bound student who is seeking a career in the areas of the people who impacted Liam’s life most here at school,” Hopkins said.

It will also be a way for Liam to live on through the pursuits of others who will go on to help others like Liam, his parents said.

“This would have meant everything to Liam,” said his mother.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0