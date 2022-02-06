Wilmot Union High School seeks new superintendent, input from stakeholders

SALEM LAKES — The Wilmot Union High School Board is looking to hire a new district superintendent with solid finance skills by the end of March and will eliminate the business manager position.

The district has been without a superintendent since Dan Kopp left the district in June 2021. The School Board hired Vance Dalzin as an interim superintendent in December 2021. He is slated to serve the district through June.

Dalzin, who retired last year from his position as administrator of Oakfield School District, is also a consultant with McPherson & Jacobson, LLC, the national search firm ultimately hired by the board to help it find a new superintendent.

Dalzin said the district is looking for a candidate with a finance background now that Business Manager Dave Betz announced he would be leaving the district after 22 years. He said other union high school districts in the region — including Westosha Central, Union Grove and Waterford — have superintendents that perform the duties of business manager.

Dalzin said the district may also need to add a non-management position, such as a bookkeeper, to serve in a supportive capacity.

Competitive recruitment realm

Some are critical of the decision to fill the superintendent position prior to the April election, when voters will decide who will fill two seats on the board.

Dalzin defended the timeline.

“This is going a little faster because there’s like 27 openings right now in Wisconsin,” Dalzin said. “It is a very competitive field and we don’t want to lose good candidates. I’m trying to speed it up a little bit because I’m concerned about that.”

In Kenosha County, Salem School, Brighton School and Kenosha Unified are searching for new superintendents.

Dalzin said he spread the word at the recent statewide convention that Wilmot would be seeking applications and McPherson & Jacobson will be posting the position within days. The School Board recently set the salary range for the position at $150,000 to $180,000.

Under the interim contract, Dalzin works part-time, earning $600 daily up to a maximum of $50,400 for 84-days. He said he spends three days per week at the school. The other two days are spent remotely on consulting projects.

“I’m separating my consulting work from the regular time that I work,” Dalzin said.

Despite the fact he works for a national search firm, Dalzin said he did present other recruitment options to the School Board for consideration, including the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and Schaumburg, Ill., based Hazard, Young, Attea, & Associates.

Stakeholder feedback

Dalzin said the School Board members came up with characteristics they want to see in the next superintendent to help McPherson & Jacobson draft the job posting.

The next step will be to hold stakeholder input session on Tuesday, Feb. 15. There will be opportunities for students, staff, parents, the administrative team and feeder school leaders to give their input during the input session or via online survey.

The stakeholders will be asked to describe the positive aspects of the community, what traits and characteristics they would like to see in a superintendent and what challenges the new hire will face. The responses will be anonymously recorded verbatim and posted on the search firm’s online portal.

“You take all this data and then you reach common themes that guide the board in the decision making,” Dalzin said.

It is the same process being used by the Oconomowoc School District, which is also using McPherson & Jacobson. As an example, Dalzin said Wilmot residents can look at the 97-page stakeholder report for Oconomowoc on the firm’s website at http://macnjake.com/openings/.

