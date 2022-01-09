Wilmot Union High School seeks nominees for Hall of Fame

Wilmot Union High School is currently seeking applicants for its 2022 Hall of Fame.

In order to be eligible for this honor, candidates must have graduated from Wilmot Union High School in 2008 or earlier. Candidates meeting this sole criterion will then be judged based upon the following:

• Leadership

• Achievements

• Service to your community

• Service to your country or Killed in Action

• Other factors not listed above and as defined by the candidate

Applications are available from the District Office by calling (262) 862-9005 ext. 326, or by download at https://www.wilmothighschool.com/community/hall-of-fame-criteria.cfm.

Applications are due by April 1. Applications can be submitted via email to Erin Cullen at cullene@wilmoths.k12.wi.us or mailed to the WUHS Hall of Fame Selection Committee Attention: Erin Cullen, P.O. Box 8 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot, WI 53192.

For more information, contact Erin Cullen at cullene@wilmoths.k12.wi.us or 262-862-9005 ext. 326.

