Wilmot Union High School seeks nominees for Hall of Fame

Wilmot Union High School is currently seeking applicants for its 2022 Hall of Fame.
In order to be eligible for this honor, candidates must have graduated from Wilmot Union High School in 2008 or earlier. Candidates meeting this sole criterion will then be judged based upon the following:
• Service to your community
• Service to your country or Killed in Action
• Other factors not listed above and as defined by the candidate
Applications are available from the District Office by calling (262) 862-9005 ext. 326, or by download at
https://www.wilmothighschool.com/community/hall-of-fame-criteria.cfm.
Applications are due by April 1. Applications can be submitted via email to Erin Cullen at
cullene@wilmoths.k12.wi.us or mailed to the WUHS Hall of Fame Selection Committee Attention: Erin Cullen, P.O. Box 8 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot, WI 53192.
For more information, contact Erin Cullen at
cullene@wilmoths.k12.wi.us or 262-862-9005 ext. 326.
IN PHOTOS: Wilmot Union High School hosts commencement exercises for Class of 2021
Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement
Cayce Morrison, Faith Price and Jadyn Pye pose while awaiting graduation.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement
Wilmot Union High School student Maddy Toro prepares before the ceremony begins Sunday at the school.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement
In group top right: Helena Gomez sits anxiously awaiting the start of the Wilmot Union High School commencement.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement
In group top left:: Abraham Bender and Jennifer Dimzoff check out an image just before they walk outside to the football field for Wilmot Union High School’s graduation exercises Sunday.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement
Wilmot Union High School students line up prior to moving outside for Sunday's commencement.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement
Wilmot Union High School staff and graduation participants line up prior to moving outside for Sunday's commencement.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement
Lucas Wojtkiewicz, Ethan Carpenter and Angel Pelayo head out to play for the Wilmot band during Sunday's graduation at Wilmot Union High School.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement
Anna Carroll receives her diploma during Sunday's commencement exercises of Wilmot Union High School.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement
A student receives his diploma during Sunday's commencement exercises of Wilmot Union High School.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement
A student decorated her mortarboard for Sunday's commencement exercises of Wilmot Union High School.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement
Students receiving diplomas were all smiles at Sunday's commencement exercises of Wilmot Union High School.
Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement
Above: Students march to commencement outside at Wilmot Union High School on Sunday.
PHOTOs BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement
Salutatorian Miranda Kendall addresses her fellow graduates during the commencement outside at Wilmot Union High School on Sunday.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement
Senior Anna Carroll addresses the graduating Class of 2021 at Wilmot Union High School.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement
Students stand as commencement exercises begin Sunday at Wilmot Union High School.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement
Students processed two-by-two to commencement at Wilmot Union HIgh School.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement
Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement
Wilmot Union High School students sit during commencement exercises at the school athletic field.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
