 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Wisconsin 4-H Foundation accepting scholarship applications

  • Comments

KENOSHA — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation will award more than $15,000 in scholarships to outstanding Wisconsin 4-H members and alumni pursuing higher education in 2022. To be considered for financial support, applications must be received by the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation via email by March 15.

Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarships are awarded to students based on demonstrated personal growth through 4-H, development and leadership in 4-H, academic performance and future educational goals.

To be eligible for Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarships students must have been a Wisconsin 4-H member for at least three years; have a grade point average of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale and be enrolled or planning to enroll at a university, college or technical school during the 2022-2023 academic school year. Scholarship winners from previous years are not eligible to receive a second 4-H Foundation scholarship.

The application is a one-page cover letter and a one-page résumé, both of which give the 4-H youth a chance to share their 4-H achievements, as well as their future plans. Applicants are asked to treat this process as if applying for a job.

People are also reading…

Cover letters and résumés must be submitted as one PDF document and emailed to scholarships@wis4hfoundation.org. For detailed information about what to include in and how to prepare the application documents, 4-H youth can visit Wis4HFoundation.org/scholarships.

A panel of experienced youth educators will screen the applications and select finalists. Applications chosen as finalists will be ranked by a second panel comprised of 4-H and youth development experts. The 4-H Foundation will assign available scholarships to the top-ranking applications based on scholarship criteria.

Applicants who are awarded scholarships will be notified by postal letter and email in May.

+1 
Connor Bruins

Connor Bruins received a $2,500 WI 4-H Foundation scholarship in 2021 to study residential construction. He was a member of the Brandon Tanagers 4-H Club in Fond du Lac County.
+1 
Marin Stauffacher

Marin Stauffacher received a $2,500 WI 4-H Foundation scholarship in 2021 to study early childhood education. She was a member of the South Columbus Willing Workers 4-H Club of Columbia County.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Student loan debt workshops

Student loan debt workshops

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection …

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID SURGE OVERWHELMS HOSPITALS, SCHOOLS GO VIRTUAL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert