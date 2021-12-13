Wisconsin FFA announces chapter officer challenge

MADISON — Through the remainder of the year, the Wisconsin FFA Foundation will celebrate and reconnect with past chapter officers. With more than 250 FFA chapters in the state of Wisconsin, hundreds of students serve annually as officers that help lead the organization at the local level.

The Past Chapter Officer Challenge invites former chapter leaders (presidents, vice presidents, secretaries, sentinels, reporters, treasurers and more) to share their FFA stories and join their peers in a fundraising effort for the Wisconsin FFA Foundation.

Past chapter officers can share stories about their time as chapter leaders with the Wisconsin FFA Foundation by tagging the Foundation’s Facebook or LinkedIn page and using the hashtag #WIFFAPCO in any social media posts. The foundation will post and share these stories throughout the campaign.

A past chapter officer has contributed $1,000 to kick off the Past Chapter Officer Challenge, encouraging other former chapter officers to contribute toward a financial goal of $5,000. Funds raised will support current Wisconsin FFA members, advisors and activities through the Wisconsin FFA Foundation’s outbound funding programs. Every gift supports FFA and agricultural education across the state. Gifts can be made directly on the foundation’s website, wisconsinaged.org/foundation/donate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0