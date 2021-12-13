Wisconsin FFA announces chapter officer challenge

MADISON — Through the remainder of the year, the Wisconsin FFA Foundation will celebrate and reconnect with past chapter officers. With more than 250 FFA chapters in the state of Wisconsin, hundreds of students serve annually as officers that help lead the organization at the local level.
The Past Chapter Officer Challenge invites former chapter leaders (presidents, vice presidents, secretaries, sentinels, reporters, treasurers and more) to share their FFA stories and join their peers in a fundraising effort for the Wisconsin FFA Foundation.
Past chapter officers can share stories about their time as chapter leaders with the Wisconsin FFA Foundation by tagging the Foundation’s Facebook or LinkedIn page and using the hashtag #WIFFAPCO in any social media posts. The foundation will post and share these stories throughout the campaign.
A past chapter officer has contributed $1,000 to kick off the Past Chapter Officer Challenge, encouraging other former chapter officers to contribute toward a financial goal of $5,000. Funds raised will support current Wisconsin FFA members, advisors and activities through the Wisconsin FFA Foundation’s outbound funding programs. Every gift supports FFA and agricultural education across the state. Gifts can be made directly on the foundation’s website,
wisconsinaged.org/foundation/donate.
Student Council and National Junior Honor Society members at Lance Middle School are making fleece blankets during December 2021 to be donated to The Penny's Purpose and Shalom Center. The goal was to donate blankets hopefully before the winter break if all are completed. If not, they will be donated in January so people can use them during the winter months. The students are making blankets for kids, teens and adults.
IN PHOTOS: Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event -- all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event -- all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive.
Kenosha Unified School District
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.