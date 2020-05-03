Educational journey truly a family affair

When the Worcester family gets together, it's very likely one topic of conversation will turn to education.
After all, there's three teachers in the group.
Led by Tammy Worcester, who enjoyed a brief retirement from the profession after 34 years in the Zion (Ill.) School District before she returned to Kenosha Unified School District this year, the family also includes her daughter, Kimberly, and her daughter-in-law, Jessica.
Tammy Worcester currently teaches kindergarten at McKinley Elementary, while Jessica is a seventh-grade language arts teacher at Bullen Middle School, and Kimberly teaches fourth-grade at Grant Elementary.
It's truly a family affair the entire way.
"We have something to talk about," Tammy Worcester said. "We speak our own language. ... It makes me feel good. It's nice to have that tradition (in the family)."
Both Kimberly and Jessica echoed Tammy's sentiments.
"When we get together, we 'school talk,'" Kimberly said. "We bounce ideas off each other, or we just bond. We share good stories. It's nice to have my mom and sister-in-law, (who) I can call with anything I might need. They've helped me a lot. They were really there for me when I needed them."
Jessica agreed.
"I think it really helped, especially when I was getting into teaching," she said. "... It was a cool way to bond with my mother-in-law, and then when my sister-in-law, Kim, was coming up through it, she would talk to me a lot about it. It's a cool way to get to bond with (family)."
And Tammy beams with pride when she sees how the careers of both Kimberly and Jessica have progressed.
"It's very satisfying to see how their careers have taken off," she said. "They're both excellent teachers, and they just kind of have that natural ability to connect with kids and get the most out of them."
Jessica Worcester had a special moment of her own recently when she was named the KUSD Middle School Teacher of the Year.
Because of COVID-19, the awards ceremony has been canceled, but that doesn't take away from the moment for Tammy Worcester and the rest of her family.
"We're very proud of her," Tammy said.
Similar journeys
The foray into the teaching profession for both Jessica and Kimberly started in their high school years.
For Jessica Worcester, she said the decision came as she was preparing to graduate from Tremper and head to UW-Whitewater, and as part of the education program there, had a chance to observe Tammy in action.
That's when the light bulb went on, although she also quickly figured out that kindergarten wouldn't be her focus.
"I realized I didn't think I was ready for that young of a kid," she said. "I was always planning on doing a more upper elementary."
Student-teaching at the middle school level cemented a plan from there, she said.
"I just kind of fell in love," Jessica said. "I got a job at the middle school I taught at in Milton and taught there for four years."
While she was at Milton, Jessica was able to pilot an iPad project with the students, before she returned to Kenosha where she was hired at Bullen.
The path into education for Kimberly Worcester, who also is a UW-Whitewater graduate, didn't come into focus until she was in high school at Tremper, as she started to realize that was the job for her.
In her younger days, however, she had little interest in the profession.
"With my mom having all these stories growing up, I was like, 'Gosh, that sounds awful,'" she said. "I was very turned off about teaching and never thought I would become a teacher."
But a trip back to her former fourth-grade teacher's classroom flipped the switch, Kimberly said, followed by a job in daycare that cemented her future plans.
"I just fell in love with it," she said. "I realized why, even after all the crazy stories my mom shared, there were so many good stories that really outweighed all the craziness. Looking back at it, I can see why she did all the things she used to do.
"... After volunteering at the daycare and going through all the college programs, I really saw just how much I loved working with the kids."
Quick return
Retirement from education didn't last long for Tammy Worcester, as she quickly realized how much she missed being in the classroom.
"I can't imagine doing anything else," she said. "After about three days, I was like, 'I don't like this, I want to be a teacher again.' I was at the same school in Zion for 34 years. I had children's children (as students)."
After starting with third-graders, Tammy has taught kindergarten the last 20 years, so she's working with children just beginning their educational journey.
And in this odd time of the pandemic, she — like all other teachers — has had to alter how she keeps students engaged.
In Tammy's case, that has included frequent "porch drops," complete with all the tools of success her students may need to continue learning outside the classroom.
"It is a challenge," she said. "They're not used to logging on. They don't have 'Google Classroom' and things like their older siblings do. I've dropped packets of papers, but also made a dry-erase board for them, got them a little set of dominos each and some playdough."
Her class meets a couple times weekly online, which gives both the teacher and the student a chance to see each other.
It's not a perfect situation for sure, as there are some children who can't access the classroom online, but everybody is making the best of the situation, Tammy said.
"I enjoy seeing them," she said. "We have other staff members who will jump on. It's kind of cool to see them that way. They're excited to see their friends, too, because they're all isolated."
For Kimberly, who also holds a master's degree in special education, the change to online learning has brought a set of challenges as well.
Her class meets virtually during the week, and participation among her students has started to improve, she said. In addition to lessons, she's also turned to videos of her reading to her class.
"I never thought I'd have a YouTube channel, but here we are," she said with a laugh.
At some point, Kimberly said she hopes to work exclusively with special education students, which has become a passion of hers.
"I like being in the classroom, but I know, eventually, I would like to do something more," she said. "I just really like working with those challenging students and helping them. ... I just want to help those students who don't always see school as a positive."
Finding ways to get students engaged also has been difficult for Jessica Worcester, as a variety of circumstances have made that a challenge.
Keeping a balance, while also not overwhelming the students with too many virtual tasks, has been a focus, she said.
"I put out little tasks each week," Jessica said. "We're trying to only hit about two hours of work a day, so I plan that for the whole week. I've been trying to engage in some reading groups. ... It's been kind of tough. It's been kind of a challenge."
Another challenge awaits educators everywhere when school finally does return to any sense of normalcy.
"We have to (figure out this summer) what are we going to teach, as far as even social routines and skills," she said. "I think we're already starting to shift that way."
Tough ending
Seeing the latter part of the school year wiped out by COVID-19 has been the biggest disappointment, Tammy said.
This is the time when everything starts to fall into place heading into summer break.
"The last quarter of the year is the most exciting for them," she said. "The light bulb is going off in their heads. It's hard not being there with them."
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.