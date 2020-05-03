Educational journey truly a family affair

"I think it really helped, especially when I was getting into teaching," she said. "... It was a cool way to bond with my mother-in-law, and then when my sister-in-law, Kim, was coming up through it, she would talk to me a lot about it. It's a cool way to get to bond with (family)."

And Tammy beams with pride when she sees how the careers of both Kimberly and Jessica have progressed.

"It's very satisfying to see how their careers have taken off," she said. "They're both excellent teachers, and they just kind of have that natural ability to connect with kids and get the most out of them."

Jessica Worcester had a special moment of her own recently when she was named the KUSD Middle School Teacher of the Year.

Because of COVID-19, the awards ceremony has been canceled, but that doesn't take away from the moment for Tammy Worcester and the rest of her family.

"We're very proud of her," Tammy said.

Similar journeys

The foray into the teaching profession for both Jessica and Kimberly started in their high school years.