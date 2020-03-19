Educational resources available for families

A number of educational resources are available for parents struggling with children at home:

Scholastic: The company has established a “Learn from Home” website for children in preschool and older; the site provides up to three hours of content per day and can be found at classroommagazines.scholastic.com/support/learnathome.html.

Virtual field trips: Google has compiled a list of over 30 virtual field trips, including the San Diego Zoo, Yellowstone National Park, Mars, The Louvre, and the Great Wall of China. Search “Virtual Field Trips” on Google to find this list, plus many more.

PBS: In addition to information about the coronavirus, PBS, PBS Kids and PBS LearningMedia are offering a variety of tools to support learning at home, including videos, games and skill-building activities. PBS.org

Google Arts and Culture: This collection features content from over 1200 leading museums and archives around the world. artsandculture.google.com

Kahoot!: This is a Yahoo! based site, featuring educational games and challenges created by teachers and students. kahoot.com