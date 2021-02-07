Educator hoping to spread life's lessons

Longtime area educator and coach Ruth Buehler saw the value in taking a group of young people on mission trips more than a decade ago.
And the impact those made have continued to stick with her — so much so that last summer should have been another adventure, this time to South Africa.
Then COVID-19 put everything on hold.
Undaunted, Buehler, who now works at Indian Trail High School & Academy, said plans are in the works for a group of 22 ITA students and seven area teachers to try again for a two-week trip in June, depending on how things shake out by then with the pandemic.
The group officially is known as Kenosha AAROW (Area Athletes Reaching Out Worldwide).
Buehler wants to share what she’s learned from journeys to Romania in 2008 and South Africa in 2012 she took as a teacher and coach at Christian Life.
“(Organizing these trips) means a tremendous amount to me,” she said. “There’s something about being with students that keeps me young, and just seeing the delight on their faces when they are working with these kids and knowing that they’re making a difference and growing themselves, stepping outside a comfort zone. Just knowing you can kind of facilitate that for them is a blessing for me.
“It’s a philosophical trip. It’s a physical trip. It’s a mentally exhausting trip.”
Buehler said the plan last year was to work in 12 different communities in South Africa, helping orphans there, not only with sports-related activities and camps, but also with providing a number of specific life skills.
And that’s been one of the focuses — to provide skills, but not to just hand those out.
“We don’t go in and just give out freebies,” Buehler said. “We go out and help those kids understand school. We give them tools, (like) helping to learn to sew, we help them build gardens. We come up with life skills.
“Freebies are just to make yourself feel good. But you go in, learn that person’s name, build a relationship and help them figure out that they’re blessed, too, in a different way. You help them become the best they can be in the environment they’re in. That’s lasting.”
Teaching them young
The lessons Buehler hopes to provide haven’t been just limited to other people’s children, either.
When her daughter, Katie, who graduated from Indian Trail last year, was 10 years old she questioned her mother.
“She had come home one day and said, ‘Mom, are we poor?’” Buehler said. “I said, ‘Why would think we are poor?’ And she said, ‘We don’t have granite countertops or wood floors.’”
So Buehler decided to take her daughter on the trip to South Africa in 2012 to provide a little bit of perspective. Buehler said they encountered a 6-year-old girl who was suffering a terminal illness.
Some questioned the impact it could have on Buehler’s 10 year old.
“I said, ‘No way,’ I wanted that life lesson (for her),” Buehler said. “Sometimes, people think gaining perspective is comparing yourself to how bad it could be. That wasn’t my goal.
“That’s not my goal for these kids to say, ‘Wow, we’re really lucky here.’ Part of gaining perspective is going in and saying, ‘How do I help this person be thankful? How do I encourage this student to stay in school? What do I do with the knowledge that I am blessed?’ We do have things really good here in the United States. What do we do with that? It’s not to make you feel guilty.”
Two-fold goal
The life lessons available for the young student-athletes on the past and future trips are many, Buehler said. She saw first-hand how those young people blossomed in a completely foreign setting during the initial two trips.
“I saw the kids flourish in different ways other than being in their same peer group in the same high school,” Buehler said. “All of a sudden, the kids come up with different skill sets.
“Just the simple things, (like) learning to project their voice, learning to organize kids, learning to organize kids in a foreign language, dealing with different cultures. There’s the practical life skills of all that.”
When the students she took reached those goals working with orphans, not only did Buehler see the light bulb go on, she also saw how it made them feel.
And that’s the kind of pride she hopes will fill the students during and after the upcoming trip.
“I just really see an erosion of school and community pride,” Buehler said. “I really wanted to shine a light on that sense of pride in your school, athletics and appreciating that. Just fostering that idea of being proud of your community and a sense of gratitude that would be contagious.”
Making it work
While losing out on last year’s trip because of the pandemic was disappointing, the good news, Buehler said, is the majority of the leg work with respect to fundraising has been completed.
The trip cost is about $2,700 per student, and with their efforts around the community, and also working concessions at Milwaukee Brewers home games two summers ago, the financial end of the trip is in solid shape.
“We have kids who, there’s no way their families would be able to afford to send them,” Buehler said. “We were able to raise quite a bit of (the $2,700), and then we worked different things around town, too. We’re in good shape.”
While that part is mostly funded, there are needs in other areas, said Buehler, who thanked the Jockey Factory Store in Kenosha for donating team shirts.
For those who wish to help donate to buy team supplies, school uniforms for the orphans in South Africa, food parcels or to help finance the construction of an orphanage on site there, Buehler said they can visit www.engageafrica.com/page5/index.html.
Donations can be designated on behalf of Kenosha AAROW.
