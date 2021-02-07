Educator hoping to spread life's lessons

“Just the simple things, (like) learning to project their voice, learning to organize kids, learning to organize kids in a foreign language, dealing with different cultures. There’s the practical life skills of all that.”

When the students she took reached those goals working with orphans, not only did Buehler see the light bulb go on, she also saw how it made them feel.

And that’s the kind of pride she hopes will fill the students during and after the upcoming trip.

“I just really see an erosion of school and community pride,” Buehler said. “I really wanted to shine a light on that sense of pride in your school, athletics and appreciating that. Just fostering that idea of being proud of your community and a sense of gratitude that would be contagious.”

Making it work

While losing out on last year’s trip because of the pandemic was disappointing, the good news, Buehler said, is the majority of the leg work with respect to fundraising has been completed.

The trip cost is about $2,700 per student, and with their efforts around the community, and also working concessions at Milwaukee Brewers home games two summers ago, the financial end of the trip is in solid shape.