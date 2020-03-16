Educators use crowd-sourcing to feed KUSD families

As soon as it was announced that the Kenosha Unified School District planned to close schools through April 6, administrators, teachers and students began wondering what the short-term future would hold.
For educators Chris and Christa Strangberg and Karisa Wenberg, the top-of-mind concern was: "What will students who normally get free breakfast or lunch school during the week do for meals?
By Friday night, they jumped into action forming crowd-sourcing campaigns for donations of food and cash to distribute to KUSD families.
The Strangbergs' set up Meals for Kids; Wenberg formed Food and Care Packages for Kids!.
To store some of the donations, the Stranbergs reached out to family friend Eric Snodgrass, manager of Barth Storage. "We wanted to offer a dry place to store food at our Green Bay Road location," Snodgrass said.
Chris Strangberg is an eighth-grade science teacher at Bullen Middle School and Christa is a freshman math teacher at Reuther High School. Wenberg is dean of students at Bullen Middle School.
Donation drop-off location
On the group's Facebook page, they wrote: "With Christa and I both being teachers, we have many students that rely on meals provided to them during the school day. Please help support some of our students in need throughout the next 3+ weeks. Let’s show them some more love outside those school walls!!"
"(As soon as we heard the news) we realized pretty fast that our students would need food," Wenberg said.
The two groups have now joined forces in the collection, purchasing and packaging of goods and their delivery.
They request that donations of food and other items be dropped off at Barth Storage, 4217 Green Bay Rd.
The goods will then be transported and assembled at Kenosha Bible Church, which the Strangbergs attend.
By Monday morning, they had collectively raised $9,000 along with many donated goods.
"Through Facebook, texts, and phone calls, people just jumped in," said Chris Strangberg.
'Blessing Boxes'
Originally the plan was to support "a handful" of kids from Bullen and Reuther, but it has grown with the outpouring of donations and volunteer help in a little over 48 hours, Chris Strangberg said.
"Now the plan is to provide weekly 'Blessing Boxes' to 50 to 60 families in various schools throughout the community for the three-plus weeks they're off," he said.
"The boxes will contain food for breakfast, lunch and dinner, snacks, games, coloring books and activities to do while they’re off," he said.
The boxes will be purchased and donated by a Uline employee, said Christa Strangberg.
In addition to boxes of cereal and cans of soup, they have collected cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items. At the suggestion of Wenberg's eight-year-old daughter, Ella, a student at Bristol Elementary School, they also added coloring books, crayons, markers and card games kids could do while they were home.
"Our family is pretty sports-oriented, and our family isn't used to being home so much," Wenberg said.
"Some families don't have computers or other technology in their homes," she added.
Although lunch bags are being offered at various locations throughout the city, Wenberg said that not every family has access to transportation, or others may not want to reach out.
The food boxes provide a needed service not everyone may have thought about before, Snodgrass said.
"When school is canceled, a lot of people don’t think about the kids who get free lunches," he said.
The two fundraising campaigns are exceeding expectations, said Chris Strangberg. "We are so blessed; this is our faith, and our kids at schools are our mission."
To donate, visit Facebook pages Meals for Student or Food and Care Packages for Kids!.