Educators use crowd-sourcing to feed KUSD families

"(As soon as we heard the news) we realized pretty fast that our students would need food," Wenberg said.

The two groups have now joined forces in the collection, purchasing and packaging of goods and their delivery.

They request that donations of food and other items be dropped off at Barth Storage, 4217 Green Bay Rd.

The goods will then be transported and assembled at Kenosha Bible Church, which the Strangbergs attend.

By Monday morning, they had collectively raised $9,000 along with many donated goods.

"Through Facebook, texts, and phone calls, people just jumped in," said Chris Strangberg.

'Blessing Boxes'

Originally the plan was to support "a handful" of kids from Bullen and Reuther, but it has grown with the outpouring of donations and volunteer help in a little over 48 hours, Chris Strangberg said.

"Now the plan is to provide weekly 'Blessing Boxes' to 50 to 60 families in various schools throughout the community for the three-plus weeks they're off," he said.

"The boxes will contain food for breakfast, lunch and dinner, snacks, games, coloring books and activities to do while they’re off," he said.