Effort to form Silver Lake management district continues; meeting set May 29

Major treatments were undertaken in 2013 ($38,000) and 2015 ($82,000), in addition to annual surveys and spot treatments. Going forward, SLPA’s lake management consultant estimates a $25,000 to $35,000 average annual milfoil treatment cost, with major treatments required perhaps once a decade.

A survey conducted in 2020 showed milfoil has regained a presence in 45 percent of the lake, with impassible weed growth again being found in the southwestern area of the lake.

The SLPA will deplete its monetary reserves with partial treatment of the lake in 2021 and funding required to create the lake district.

Per state statute, the County Board is required to base its decision on the following: required number of landowners have signed the petition; the district is necessary; public health, comfort, convenience, necessity or public welfare would be promoted; and property included in the district will be benefited by the district’s establishment.

In issuing its order to create the district, the County Board may remove lands proposed in the petition. However, new lands can only be added if another public hearing is held and owners of the property in the proposed addition have received notice of the hearing.