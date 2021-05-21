Effort to form Silver Lake management district continues; meeting set May 29

An upcoming informational meeting and a petition signing event have been announced by a group that seeks to form a lake district to oversee the management of Silver Lake.
The Silver Lake Protection Association Committee on District Feasibility is scheduled to hold a public informational meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Silver Lake Sportsmen’s Club, 27021 85th St.
Jim Purinton, a member of the committee, said the district is proposed to include all, and only, lakefront or water-adjacent owners, which is approximately 178 properties. It is needed, he said, to help manage milfoil weed growth. A lake district has the power to tax those within its boundaries to support lake management goals.
Based on an annual tax levy of $45,000, the average annual levy of comparable lake districts, Purinton said the tax burden for lakefront property owners would be approximately $0.70 per $1,000 of assessment. That equates to: $105 per year on a property assessed at $150,000; $175 per year on a property assessed at $250,000; $245 per year on a property assessed at $350,000; and $315 per year on a property assessed at $450,000. It is about a 4% increase in real estate taxes.
Petition signing event
The group had collected signatures from 72% of lakefront property owners and submitted a petition to the Salem Lakes Village Board. However, the local government has requested Kenosha County hear the request. Per state statute, either body can do so.
Purinton said a new petition must be circulated to submit to Kenosha County. A petition signing event is scheduled to be held Saturday, June 26, at Copper Bottom Bar & Grill, 28836 Silver Lake Road.
“Only 51% of the lakefront property owners are required to sign the petition to make it legal, but we are hoping to top our 72 percent from last year,” Purinton said.
There are 232 lakefront property owners in the proposed boundaries eligible to sign the petition requesting to establish a lake district.
The committee hopes to deliver the petition to Kenosha County in July, which would trigger a review timeline. The county must post a notice and hold a public hearing on the request within 30 days of receipt of the petition. Within six months of the hearing, the County Board is required to issue an order granting or denying the petition to form a lake district.
Water milfoil funding
Purinton said hybrid Eurasian water milfoil was first detected in Silver Lake in the mid-1990s, about the same time as zebra mussels found their way into Silver Lake. By 2012, milfoil was found in 53 percent of the lake, choking native species and making whole sections of the lake impassible, he said.
The Silver Lake Protection Association (SLPA), a private lake association, has spent more than $165,000 to manage the weed problem since 2012. It raised over $90,000 in private funds and received a one-time $86,000 WDNR grant.
Major treatments were undertaken in 2013 ($38,000) and 2015 ($82,000), in addition to annual surveys and spot treatments. Going forward, SLPA’s lake management consultant estimates a $25,000 to $35,000 average annual milfoil treatment cost, with major treatments required perhaps once a decade.
A survey conducted in 2020 showed milfoil has regained a presence in 45 percent of the lake, with impassible weed growth again being found in the southwestern area of the lake.
The SLPA will deplete its monetary reserves with partial treatment of the lake in 2021 and funding required to create the lake district.
Per state statute, the County Board is required to base its decision on the following: required number of landowners have signed the petition; the district is necessary; public health, comfort, convenience, necessity or public welfare would be promoted; and property included in the district will be benefited by the district’s establishment.
In issuing its order to create the district, the County Board may remove lands proposed in the petition. However, new lands can only be added if another public hearing is held and owners of the property in the proposed addition have received notice of the hearing.
When a County Board finds in favor of creating a lake district, it is responsible for appointing four of the five initial board members. Makeup of the commission is defined by state statute.