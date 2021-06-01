Eight years after leaving prison, Sharmain Harris walks the stage to collect graduate degree

Eight years ago Sharmain Harris walked out of prison and boarded a bus headed toward Kenosha full of hope for a changed life.
On May 22, he took another walk, this time across a stage at Carthage College to collect both his bachelor and master’s degrees, graduating with a 4.0 GPA and a mission to inspire. He finished his bachelor’s in 2020 and master’s this year.
“I got out of prison in 2013 at 24 years old. I had no real plan on what life had in store for me. All I knew was that I never wanted to go back. I never wanted to take my family through that pain again,” Harris wrote on social media after his graduation. “Life is about choices, chances and changes. You must take positive chances to make positive choices if you want any positive change in your life. For the past eight years I chose to do the things I do now.”
Harris was able to complete his master’s program in a year despite huge hurdles, including not just the COVID-19 pandemic and the unrest in Kenosha last summer, but personal challenges and tragedies as well. Harris and his wife’s third child being born four months premature in March — for a time he attended class while staying at a Ronald McDonald House while his medically fragile new son was hospitalized — and the death of his brother during his final days in class.
“I had to do a presentation (on a final project) from 9 to 10 a.m. and then be at my brother’s funeral at 10:30 a.m.,” he said.
Harris has become a well-known figure in Kenosha as he navigated the tough transition from prison to outside life, sharing his successes and challenges along the way as he grew a new career leading programing for fathers, especially fathers who are on probation or who recently were incarcerated.
“Sharmain is a phenomenal young man. And the impact that he is going to have on the world is going to be transformational,” said Jennifer Madden, founder of the Carthage masters program Harris attended. “He will be able to do anything he wants. And the most exciting thing about that is that he changed the trajectory not just for himself, but for his children and for all the people he interacts with.”
‘Peer pressure is real’
Harris said he graduated from Tremper High School in 2007 and, at 18, attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout. But in his first crack at college as a teenager he struggled. His parents were not able to support him at school financially. He had no money, had trouble navigating the finances of school and felt isolated. He left school and returned home to Kenosha.
Once home, without structure and without money, he got into trouble. “Peer pressure is real. You see a friend who is not living righteously but they have a new car, good clothes — that is where I entered the drug-selling space.”
Harris was convicted in 2009 of delivery of cocaine and had a sentence of jail time and probation. But when he got in trouble again, his probation was revoked and he was sentenced to prison.
“One of the biggest benefits for me is that I went through a military-based program (the challenge incarceration program) in prison,” Harris said. The program aimed to instill discipline, but he said one of the most important outcomes from the program for him was that it brought him to his love of books. “We couldn’t watch TV, we had to read books and newspapers all the time, and that’s how I got on books.”
Inside, he said, the terror of prison was inside his own head. “The worst part of prison for me was not the external things, it was more the internal things when you are laying in your bed at two or three in the morning and you realize you failed everyone who tried to keep you off that path,” Harris said. “You keep it together during the day, but at night you’re just crying. You realize you have 22 months left — for some people that’s 22 years — because of a 30-second decision you made. It eats you up internally.”
When he came home from prison eight years ago, he had family support including his father who provided him an apartment, and from his then girlfriend, now his wife. But it wasn’t easy.
“The first year was an extreme struggle. I would get these temporary jobs, but then they would tell me that the job would end after 30 days or 60 days, or it would come time for me to move from the temp job to a company job, and that would come with that dreaded background check. They would see the felony record and then boom, I’m unemployed again,” Harris said.
“My first real job was at Red Robin. I was flipping burgers,” he said. He said one of his mentors in prison advised him that he might have to find a job that wasn’t what he hoped for, but that once he worked a year straight he would have more options open to him. Harris said he focused on that as he threw himself into the restaurant job.
At the same time, he began volunteering to lead a fatherhood class, turning that volunteer opportunity into a job leading Dedicated Dads, a program for fathers in Kenosha County. He now runs the program through his own business in partnership with county government.
Challenging program
Harris enrolled at Carthage on a full scholarship in 2016, attending school while continuing to work on the fatherhood program.
“When I was wrapping up my bachelor’s degree (with a double major in management and marketing) I went and did a presentation for some high school kids,” Harris said. While he was there he met Michele Hancock, the former Kenosha Unified School District superintendent who is now a professor at Carthage. She introduced him to Madden, who encouraged him to push to finish his bachelor’s degree quickly and to go straight into the master’s program. “She said you have got to get into this program, it will be perfect for you,” Harris said.
Madden said the master’s program, called “innovation and design,” focuses not just on the traditional business approach of an MBA but on “emotional intelligence, ethics and critical thinking skills. And on an understanding of the power of mindset.”
Harris said “it was the hardest program I have ever been in in my life.”
There were a total of 26 students in the program, which met from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and then one weekend a month from Friday through Sunday. Students worked with real clients, with the final project a branding project for a company in the United Kingdom.
Because of the pandemic, the classes were shifted online. “That was a challenge but also a blessing because I just had my newborn son,” Harris said. “With this set up I was able to change a diaper and be in class at the same time — I just turn my camera off for a quick second.”
Harris said his favorite part of the program was a course on designing teams, which had a focus on emotional intelligence. As he learned about the use of leadership skills in the class, Harris said, he learned that he had already been putting those skills to work in his own life, even in navigating the challenges of life in prison. “I was like shoot, I’ve got emotional intelligence.”
‘Sky’s the limit’
Harris’ father, Pastor Monroe Mitchell III — who also spent time in prison before turning his life around — said he always had faith in his son, although he saw him struggle.
“There were a few times when he would say dad, this is getting to be too much — I’m going to take a break. And I told him just hang in there, and I knew he could,” Monroe said. “I was joking with him — but I was a little serious — that I look forward to calling you Dr. Sharmain in the future.”
As for Harris, he’s not exactly sure what’s next. He loves teaching the fatherhood program, and hopes to continue to work with people coming out of prison on overcoming challenges of reentry. He’s not sure if he wants to try to work in the corporate world or focus on entrepreneurship.
“The sky’s the limit. It feels great,” he said.