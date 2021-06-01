Eight years after leaving prison, Sharmain Harris walks the stage to collect graduate degree

“One of the biggest benefits for me is that I went through a military-based program (the challenge incarceration program) in prison,” Harris said. The program aimed to instill discipline, but he said one of the most important outcomes from the program for him was that it brought him to his love of books. “We couldn’t watch TV, we had to read books and newspapers all the time, and that’s how I got on books.”

Inside, he said, the terror of prison was inside his own head. “The worst part of prison for me was not the external things, it was more the internal things when you are laying in your bed at two or three in the morning and you realize you failed everyone who tried to keep you off that path,” Harris said. “You keep it together during the day, but at night you’re just crying. You realize you have 22 months left — for some people that’s 22 years — because of a 30-second decision you made. It eats you up internally.”

When he came home from prison eight years ago, he had family support including his father who provided him an apartment, and from his then girlfriend, now his wife. But it wasn’t easy.

